In the medical units of the rural area, up to 84% of the medicines are missing

In the institutions that depend on the Peasant Social Security, up to 77% of medical devices and supplies are also lacking. The shortage was one of the reasons why the IESS declared an emergency.

The population living in rural areas It is the one that suffers, in the worst way, the crisis in the health sector.

The lack of medicines, as well as medical devices and supplies, is much higher than what hospitals in urban centers endure. One of the demands of the indigenous movement, which was involved in 18 days of national strike, was precisely the precariousness of the system.

A report to which PRIMICIAS had access shows that the 659 medical units that belong to the Peasant Social Security of the Ecuadorian Social Security Institute (IESS), and which serve more than one million people, have only 16% drugs and 23% devices and inputs, on average.

In other words, the shortage of drugs in these medical centers is of the 84% and 77% in supplies and devices.

However, there are provinces in which the drug shortage is more worrying.

The medical units of Carchi, Sucumbíos, Esmeraldas and Imbabura (Zone 1) only have 5.9% of the medicines your patients need .

. The medical centers of Manabí and Santo Domingo de los Tsáchilas (Zone 4) reach 10.4% supply.

And those that work in Zone 5 (Bolívar, Galápagos, Guayas, Los Ríos and Santa Elena) reach 12.6%.

The highest percentage of supply reaches 29.5% in the provinces of Napo, Orellana and Pichincha.

With regard to devices, the situation is similar. Zone 1 is the one with the lowest percentage of supply, with 15.8%. Zone 2 follows, with 16.1%; and Zone 3, with 16.9%.

While Zone 5 is the one with the best data of availability with 34.7%.

The problems for Peasant Social Security patients are not only related to the shortage of medical devices and medicines. There is also a lack of professionals in the 24 provinces, especially biochemicals.

Also, not enough resources for maintenance equipment and infrastructure of medical units.

In addition to this, the Ecuadorian Cancer Society (Solca) warned that, from July 21, 2022, it will not receive new IESS patients if this entity does not pay the USD 102 million that it owes.

Seven hospitals in Solca receive members of the Peasant Social Security.

Why is there a shortage?

According to the document accessed by this newspaper, the lack of medicines and devices in the Peasant Social Security medical units is caused by four factors:

Lack of control in hospital warehouses. Lack of drug cataloging in the National Public Procurement Service (Sercop). This causes purchases to be made through other processes such as reverse auctions and very small amounts without, often, reference prices. Lack of drug providers. Long drug purchase processes at Sercop.

What is the consequence? The directors of the Peasant Social Security ensure that patients who should receive care in their medical units are forced to go to hospitals first, second and third level of the IESS “increasing the cost of health benefits granted through the Internal Network of the Institution”.

The Peasant Social Security assures that, in the remainder of 2022, it will invest USD 2.9 million in the purchase of 104 types of medicines, in addition to USD 4.7 million in the acquisition of 88 items of medical devices.

The IESS has already declared its 101 hospitals and medical units in an emergency. The measure will last 60 days and with it he intends to stock up on medicines and devices for at least three months.

PRIMICIAS requested the version of the IESS, but until the closing of this news did not receive a response.