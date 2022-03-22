In the middle of 2022, a Miss Universe is criticized for gaining weight; we haven’t learned anything. | PHOTO: INSTAGRAM

In the midst of global chaos due to a terrible and devastating war, as well as the endless effects of the health contingency, which continue to cause human losses around the world, in the middle of 2022, Harnaaz Sandhua miss Universe She is criticized for gaining weight. We definitely haven’t learned anything.

Harnaaz Sandhu, Miss Universe 2021which was crowned last December in Eilat, Israel, has been cruelly attacked by Internet users for gaining weight, after her victory, for which the organization of the most famous contest in the world had to come out in her defense by asking energetically high when bu11ying.

“The Miss Universe Organization does not tolerate harassment of any kind. We are a community built to defend, encourage and uplift one another. There is no place for hate here. #StopBullying ”, she emphasized through a message.

And it is that, for a few days, the 22-year-old model has been a victim of critics and physical attacks, which reveal the poverty and insensitivity of people today. From his weight, to even the color of his eyes and skin, Harnaaz Sandhu has had to deal with intolerance on social media.

“This goooooooorrrrdaaaaaaaaa”, “She looks like a 50-year-old lady, her miss universe”, “It is not the same as the one who won”, “Even her eye changed color, how strange”, “What happened to her?”, “Queen of one night”, “Miss plus size”, “If you have to lose a little weight”, “It seems that you are plump”, “Godsss… She gained weight so quickly”, were some of the unfortunate messages.

However, and without talking about it, the beautiful native of India She silenced many mouths looking empowered, strong, impeccable, sweet and radiant in her most recent visit to her country, where, in addition, she was very happy and glad to be able to share her colorful and extraordinary culture with the world.

And despite the strong attacks on her physique, Andrea Meza’s successor, Harnaaz Sandhualso received the support of many people who praised not only her physical beauty, but also her inner beauty, ensuring that she has become an inspiration for many.

“So many things are happening and we haven’t learned anything… She’s “Real”, she’s beautiful”, Please, if it’s not your body, don’t give your opinion”, “People have to stop with so much #hate… later when Misfortunes happen, regrets come”, “Empathy for her, gentlemen, nobody knows if she goes through any process, she is a human being”, “For God’s sake, let’s stop so much criticism, she is a human being, let’s normalize this please”, they stated.

Unfortunately, we have not learned anything, so let us remember that the Mexican andrea meza was severely criticized and attacked by users on social networks. Let’s stop believing that a beautiful woman is one with certain measurements and skin color, because beauty is not measured only by the physical, but by what is in the heart.