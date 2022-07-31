In the middle of a divorce, Shakira obtains custody of her children on the condition of taking out the money for Gérard Piqué!

While the star couple announced their separation, new information is revealed day after day about the singer and the footballer. According to a Spanish journalist, they were seen arguing fiercely in the street.

One of the most glamorous couples on the planet has indeed put an end to its history. After days of rumors surrounding the possible separation of Shakira and Gerard Pique, the couple have officially announced that they are in divorce proceedings, after twelve years of relationship under the eyes of the whole world. Several weeks later, the Spanish media Telemundo tells us that the singer has finally obtained custody of their children, and this, under several conditions imposed by her future ex-husband.

The two stars announced their divorce

“We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, which is our top priority, we ask for privacy. Thank you for your understanding”, said the star couple in a press release, made public on June 4. If the Colombian singer and the sportsman do not give more details on the reason for their breakup, many rumors circulate, according to which the footballer of FC Barcelona would have faulted and cheating on his wife.

To know the truth, the interpreter of WakaWaka even hired a private detective to catch her husband red-handed.

Old tensions between Shakira and Pique

The relationship between the two celebrities would currently be extremely tense. Spanish journalist Silvia Taules, guest on the channel TV 5, can attest to this. She thus indicates in the program Salvame that the history of the two stars has been experiencing turbulence since 2017 already.

The couple would have already argued in public: “They fought in the street in front of everyone“described the journalist, as reported by the newspaper brand. Shakira would have even forced so much on her voice that she lost it and would have been forced to cancel her tour. If time seemed to have calmed things down, this time it’s too much, the couple separated for good.

Shakira gets custody of her children

Thus, they must now organize themselves to raise their children in good conditions, but separately, he in Spain, she in the United States. And, according to information from Telemundoit seems that the two stars have found common ground.

Indeed, according to our colleagues, Gerard Piqué authorized sole custody to Shakira under two conditions: first, to pay her five plane tickets a year, in first class, allowing her to visit her children across the Atlantic. And second, to pay off a debt amounting to 400,000 euros. Requests that the singer of Colombian origin ended up accepting. Bargain !