In the middle of a shootout they occupy 677 packages of cocaine and arrest 5 men in Barahona

The National Directorate for Drug Control (DNCD) and the Navy of the Dominican Republic seized 677 packages of cocaine, in the middle of an operation on the coast of the Barahona province.

In coordination with the Public Ministry, anti-narcotics agents and members of the Navy, launched a pursuit against the occupants of a speedboatwho intended to introduce an important camp of controlled substances to Dominican territory along the coast of the southern city.

As detailed by the DNCD in a statement, upon noticing the presence of the authorities, a shootout broke out between the uniformed men and the alleged traffickers. It is unknown at this time if anyone was injured.

in the operating five Dominicans were arrestedwhile other individuals managed to escape, so the authorities maintain search and tracking tasks throughout the area.

26 bags of different sizes were confiscated from the boat, containing the 677 packages of the substance wrapped in tape.

In addition, four tanks, three fuel jugs, tarpaulins, life jackets and two vehicles were seized, where it is presumed they would move the stash.

The 677 packages seized in this new operation were sent under chain of custody to the National Institute of Forensic Sciences (Inacif), where the corresponding analyzes will be carried out to determine the exact type and weight of the substance.

