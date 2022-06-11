In the middle of Bear Market, your personal advisor is not your friend, it’s the bank’s salesperson.

It seems more and more evident that bad economic news is taking over today, today US inflation:

Well, yes, after telling us that we would not have inflation or that it would be temporary, we see that it is getting bigger and bigger and that they have not yet done enough to stop it, the central banks are announcing rate hikes to control inflation. In America they are going for 8.5% inflation and rates for 0.75%… well, they don’t have any left yet.

They should all resign because their obligation was to control inflation and prevent this from happening. Last year we warned them that this was nonsense and that they should raise rates. But well, you know, governments prefer to give public spending and finance it with money created out of nothing, it is what gives the most votes and least bothers citizens at first.

Well I have been commenting that the values ​​are going to fall and that it is time to increase liquidity, we do not have a crystal ball to know when things happen or how but what happens is clear. Now the central banks have to tighten their monetary policy, raise rates and apply QT plans, that is, the opposite of expanding the balance, they have to reduce the balance and this will blow up the stock markets, but the market has been discounting it for six months.















My always-invested friends see their portfolios dilute by refusing to realize their potential profits, how much more will they see it dilute? Before you understand that we are in a dotcom style crisis as I told you here:

And in those times a friend calls me asking for advice.

It turns out that he has a personal adviser who has always known him from the bank, from when he was not rich and who has always helped him a lot but this time he got him into a severe mess (450,000 euros). He advised him to buy fixed income funds and of course he has had enough and has sold at a loss. The advisor now offers you something that tells you that it will allow you to recover all losses quickly and easily, he advises you to invest in an ETF, in this one:

And well, with that environment that I initially proposed, what could I say to him? Well, that’s what I told him:

-If I trust my personal advisor

-If you tell me that this always goes up, it is diversified.

-Now is the time to reduce exposure to this type of product.

This good colleague and friend is financially in love with his personal advisor, he does anything he proposes to him and finally I have had to point out that the person who attends him is not really a friend, he is a bank salesperson who tries to place what interests him to the bank.



Oh the marketing. The art of separating money from its rightful owner

The answer that goes to my friend, goes to anyone, all of you are possible victims of the aggressive marketing of bank salespeople or managers who try to place you the product that the placement bank is interested in and are capable of trying to place you an index in full fall of the indices when the central banks have already recognized their mistakes made in the recent past.

Moreover, this is one of those advisors who ask you for money and who directly deduct an initial commission for the mere fact of starting to work, they cannot let that happen. If they hire a manager to delegate to them, they must charge a success fee for what they earn, then they will charge a management fee for their services. It is completely legal to charge a prior commission to start working, but it seems to me that whoever asks me for that directly no longer interests me. It is one thing to charge for a service, but discounting previously is not going to be done to me.

Total that the situation that was generated in my conversation with him made me tell him that I would answer him in a post to clarify the concepts:

1º We are in a Bear Market, it is not the moment to increase positions, it is the moment to reduce them.

2º That ETF could be fine years ago in the middle of the bubble that was inflated by low rates, but today is the time to reduce position in a fund like that.

3º Do not trust everything that the personal advisor offers you, he does not watch over you, he watches over his commission and the company that pays him.

4º You cannot pay a commission for the mere fact of subscribing to a fund or an ETF, which are intended to show what they know how to do in a trial period, but they will not discount directly to me.

After reading all this, I know that you are not going to pay attention to me because there are people who do not understand that they cannot financially fall in love with their manager, they have to doubt everything that is proposed to them, they must understand that they are not for life, that they can use them and throw them away and get information through other channels and not give a vote of confidence to their ideas. Robbie Williams and Nicole Kidman explain it to us well, “we are going to dance but there is a possibility that you will not go with me”, check, compare, search, but above all “then I ruin everything by saying something stupid like, I love you”. Anyway, the song is called “something stupid”, something stupid.

Let’s separate the personal from the professional, we talk about money, always distrust.

You already know that I cannot legally advise, buy or sell or maintain or index or stop doing so, this is just a meeting point between friends who have a common hobby “earning money”, we are in the middle of Bear Market. The indices suffer a lot and our dear Lagarde is going to raise rates and the Fed is going to tighten its policy and they want to place an MSCI WORLD on them today when now what they have to do is reduce and on top of that the same one who placed fixed income funds tells them when what was coming was coming