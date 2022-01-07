In the middle of the Christmas period, a contest to reward the value of employees

Small gestures of kindness have the power to change the world and can really make a difference, both in the workplace and in the community. Starting from this awareness, Amazon has created a campaign aimed at celebrating the stories of its employees who with their creativity, dedication and commitment show us how the actions of the individual, even in their simplicity, can generate positive effects for others.

A growing company

Amazon is a company on the rise, which can be seen even just by looking at the Italian panorama.

Since 2010, the year in which it landed in Italy, the company has created more than 12,500 new permanent jobs, in over 50 sites throughout the country.

For example, during 2021, the distribution centers in Novara and Cividate al Piano (BG), as well as the new sorting center located in Spilamberto (Modena), started their activities.

From an analysis of the financial statements of large private companies present in Italy, in fact, Amazon turned out to be the company that, in the last 10 years, has created the most jobs in absolute terms; the growth rate recorded between 2011 and 2020 was 28 times higher than the average for large Italian companies. An excellent result, supported by the new study carried out by The European House – Ambrosetti.

Furthermore, the company has always been committed to ensuring that its employees can live their job peacefully, offering them a modern and safe working environment, with opportunities for professional growth, competitive remuneration and benefits.

Valuing small and large positive gestures

To offer recognition to the contribution that everyone is able to make, the campaign was organized again this year Amazon Stars.

An initiative that aims to highlight those employees who, with their work, have exerted a positive influence at work and in the community. A great opportunity to underline and enhance all those gestures – capable of having a positive impact on many.

Among the thousands of spontaneous applications collected throughout the territory, have been selected 3 winners.

Giuliano and paternal love

The first Amazon Star is Julian, 62, employed at the sorting center in Casirate D’Adda, in the province of Bergamo.

After years in the world of floriculture, Giuliano had to reinvent himself, finding a job as a warehouse worker at Amazon.

The recognition, however, is linked to another aspect of Giuliano’s life, namely his commitment to Volunteering. In fact, he and his wife Romana have been collaborating for more than 20 years with the Bergamo office ofAIPD (Italian Association of Down People) who follows the couple’s son, Andrea, aged 21.

Given the strong personal involvement, Giuliano has often proposed internal initiatives, involving the company in activities to support the organization.

Suffice it to say that this year, on the occasion of the Christmas holidays, following Giuliano’s commitment, Amazon will receive panettone from AIPD to give to employees; in addition, as a further recognition for the nomination for Amazon Stars, the company made a donation to the association.

The personal gift offered to Giuliano consists of two tickets to the football match of his favorite team: the choice fell on this gift in the light of the great passion and faith for Atlanta shared with his son Andrea, together with that for cinema.

Matteo, between work and passion

Matteo, 28 years old, is the youngest winner of the Amazon Stars 2021 contest.

Employed at the office in Burago di Molgora, province of Monza and Brianza, where he works in shifts, he thus found the opportunity to pursue his great passion: breakdance.

Matteo, in fact, as well as a long-time dancer, is also a dance teacher.

The job at Amazon offered him the opportunity to have a stable economic income, a factor that allowed him to continue teaching dance, as well as being a point of reference for his younger students.

On the other hand, Matteo has also become the “personal trainer” of his workplace, thanks to the fitness and dance videos posted on Youtube, followed with pleasure by his colleagues.

It was his dedication to breakdance to earn him the victory of the Amazon Stars 2021 campaign.

The gift received was one professional bluetooth audio speaker, much appreciated because it is very useful during dance sessions.

Flavia and the LARA project

Flavia, 41, employed at the Amazon sorting warehouse in Vigonza, province of Padua, is among the winners of the Amazon Stars contest and has obtained recognition thanks to her creativity.

Indeed, Flavia is passionate cartoonist, who has always believed in the power of the ninth art to convey messages of various kinds.

It is from his pencil he took shape LARA.

LARA, acronym for Working Helping Respecting Learning, is a comic designed to tell the company values ​​of Amazon, as well as to focus attention on a modern, inclusive and safe working environment.

Flavia successfully carries on both her passion for comics and her working relationship with Amazon, which has lasted for three years.

Among his many passions, music, in particular, is also included rock.

Precisely for this reason, the gift offered by the company was particularly welcome: a voucher for the purchase of concert tickets for his favorite artists.

Three people with different stories, but united by a great soul and a remarkable willpower.