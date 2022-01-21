in the middle of the night … the video that says it very long – Libero Quotidiano





A world tennis star is being born more and more. And this star glows blue and responds to Jannik Sinner, the Italian tennis player who won the Australian Open in the first round against Johnson in three sets. Match ended late at night, yet very few had left the field. In short, no one wants to miss the Sinner show.





And so, here in the interview at the end of the game we start from this: are you having fun with the audience?they ask Jannik. And he: “Of course, for me it is really a pleasure to play here. Last year I took the first round on this field, it is a special emotion to come back here. Thanks for staying, since it is almost one in the morning. I love playing here in Australia, in the evening match it’s a special thing “, greeted by the roars of the audience.

So, speaking of the opponent, Johnson, they remind him of how calmly he dealt with the problems he gave you. “I started the game well and that gave me a lot of confidence. I took breaks in every set, I stayed focused and relaxed in all the batting rounds, I think I did it well. In the third set the game was not very good, but I’m happy to have won like this “, explained Sinner.





Then the interviewer remembers how “you are a pleasure to watch play, you climb the charts”. And the blue: “It’s the most important thing, playing in big stadiums with a lot of audience makes everything very special. In recent years we have missed the audience a lot. I want to thank everyone present this evening so much, not just those who cheered. for me “, concludes accepted from the umpteenth roarlate at night.

