In the middle of the trial against Johnny Depp, a forensic psychologist declared that Amber Heard suffers from personality disorders

A forensic psychologist declared on Tuesday, during the trial facing the former couple, that the actress Amber Heard suffers from personality disorders.

Shannon Curry claimed to have personally examined Heard’s mental health for 12 hours over two days in December 2021.

Curry estimates that the 36-year-old actress, who starred in the movie “Aquaman,” has a borderline personality disorder and histrionic disorder.

“He obtained results consistent with these diagnosesCurry said.

Heard’s attorneys attempted to discredit Curry’s testimony during cross-examination, noting that Depp’s lawyers had hired her to testify on his behalf.

“If I didn’t find something favorable to Depp and negative to Heard, would I be an expert in this case?” asked Elaine Bredehoft, Heard’s lawyer.

“I represent science regardless of what that science isCurry replied.

The psychologist said that some of the main features of borderline personality disorder include “a lot of internal anger and hostility”, a tendency to be “moralist” Y “fluctuating moods”.

“They can react violently, they can react physically,” he said. “They will often be abusive to their partners”.

Forensic and clinical psychologist Dr. Shannon Curry testifies during Johnny Depp’s libel trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard at the Fairfax County Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, U.S., on April 26, 2022. Brendan Smialowski /Pool via REUTERS

Curry, who has experience with US war veterans, said that in his opinion, Heard did not suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) as a result of an alleged domestic assault.

Heard has “greatly exaggerated” his symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder in a test he had, he said.

Depp, 58, has denied physically assaulting Heard and has claimed that she was the one who was violent towards him.

“Failed Actor”

Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife for USD 50 million (Reuters)

Depp filed the defamation suit after Heard wrote a column for The Washington Post in December 2018 in which he described himself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse”.

The actress She never named Depp but he sued her for implying he was an aggressor and is asking for $50 million in damages.

Heard responded by filing a lawsuit claiming double, $100 million, and alleging she suffered “unbridled physical violence and abuse” at his hands.

Depp, a three-time Oscar nominee, and Heard met in 2009 on the set of the movie “The Rum Diary” and married in February 2015. They divorced two years later.

Heard’s lawyers have alleged that Depp became a physically and sexually abusive “monster” when drunk or high, and they heavily harped on his drug and alcohol use during three days of cross-examination on the witness stand.

Also testifying Tuesday was Tara Roberts, who for the past 15 years has managed a private island in the Bahamas owned by Depp.

Depp’s lawyers asked him to recount the details of an argument the couple had on the island one night. “Amber told him that he was a failed actor”Roberts said. What “he was going to die like an old man alone”.

Roberts recounts Heard yelling at Depp, grabbing him and trying to drag him back home.

The witness says she was “worried” about what might happen and took Depp to a cafe on the island and applied ice to an injured nose.

In 2020 Depp lost a libel suit in London against the tabloid The Sun, which had called him “wife beater”

