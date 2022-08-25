In the midst of a California drought, Sylvester Stallone and Kim Kardashian do not respect water restrictions

California (USA) is in the grip of an intense drought. As of June 1, 2022, the state has implemented restrictions for residents. But in the rich sector of Los Angeles, Las Virgenes, the requested water quota was not respected.

The daily The Los Angeles Timeswho was able to have access to the documents of the city, revealed, Monday, August 22, 2022, the stars implicated by this excess.

The Kardashians, Sylvester Stallone and Kevin Hart pinned for their overconsumption

In June 2021, the 75,000 residents of Las Virgenes consumed an average of 987 liters of water per day. Since June 2022, the figures have gone down to 643 litres. But some producers, singers, sportsmen have increased their consumption.

In total, more than 2,000 people received a warning letter between May and June 2022. For example, actor Sylvester Stallone – also accused a few years ago of sexual assault, the facts were deemed prescribed or the evidence insufficient – and Jennifer Flavin, his wife with whom he is in the process of divorcing, exceeded their water consumption quota of 870,000 liters for the month of June, or 533% more, informs the Los Angeles Timesrelayed by West France.

In a letter to the American newspaper, Sylvester Stallone’s lawyer pleaded that the actor’s residence had more than 500 trees: “My client handled the situation responsibly and proactively. He let the grass and grass die. “other areas are watered by a drip irrigation system. (…) So I hope he will not be unfairly singled out for being a famous person”.

Two other celebrities have been singled out: Kim Kardashian and her sister Kourtney. Both exceeded the water consumption limit of 878,000 liters and 382,000 liters for the month of June.

American comedian and comedian Kevin Hart consumed 442,000 liters, which is equivalent to a 519% excess. For now, representatives of the three stars have not made any comment.

In California, a disastrous situation

The Southern California Department of Water Resources has warned that if conditions don’t improve by September 2022, outdoor water use could be banned altogether.

Recently Governor Gavin Newsom said the state could lose up to 10% of its water over the next 20 years due to the effects of global warming and hoped stars would influence their neighbors more responsibly: people listen to you, people watch you, people appreciate what you do… We need you to step up, be examples and be leaders so that other people follow.” Los Angeles Times.