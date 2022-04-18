In the midst of a scandal: Ángela Aguilar published a photo with the love of her life

The singer Ángela Aguilar for a few days has been involved in the midst of criticism after they made public some compromising photos with the Mexican regional music composer Gussy Lau. In this opportunity, It is an image that he shared on his personal Instagram account with Aneliz Álvarez, his mother..

Pepe Aguilar’s daughter posed with her biggest supporter in a Paris restaurantwhere it is shown that no matter how complex the circumstances that they go through, the union and solidarity that exists between the family can solve everything.

Ángela Aguilar responded to the photo leak

Ángela Aguilar was forced to make a video to expose her position after the published content where she was seen in a quite romantic way with the 33-year-old composer Gussy Lau.

“Some photos have been circulating with which I have not agreed that they should come out. I feel violated, violated the possibility of having my own privacy and to be able to decide about my life, my body, my image,” said the 18-year-old singer.

He regretted having disappointed those who follow his musical career, for which he said he needs time to evaluate certain things and be able to make decisions.

“It hurts me to have trusted a person I shouldn’t have trusted., it hurts me to have been disappointed by a person that, the truth, I never thought about. It hurts me to work so much from such a young age for something like this to affect him so much,” said the interpreter from where they see me.

She also spoke of the abuse that women go through and that her case was affected after they exposed private photos, they also did it with the revelation of intimate videos.

“It hurts me so much and for the first time I can identify with women who suffer this kind of abuse, because there are many women who almost, almost die for an image, an image that was published without their consent. I support all those women, I have always supported them, but today, for the first time, I lived what it is and it breaks my soul and it hurts, I have never been aware of (that)”, explained the young woman.

“How is it possible that they have stolen my voice in this that is so mine?“, were part of his statements.

