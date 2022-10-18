In the midst of a scandal, Neymar Jr lets loose on his transfer to Barça

After exploding the stats in Brazil with Santos, the auriverde flew to Spain in 2013. Neymar landed at FC Barcelona with Lionel Messi and other club stars. Unfortunately his transfer would be studied by justice in recent days. Yet the current number 10 of PSG ensures that he has always wanted to play at FC Barcelona.

Present at Barça on Monday for his trial, Neymar testified on the accusations of the Brazilian company DIS Esportes e Organizaço de Eventos LTDA which held 40% of the player’s rights when he was still at Santos. In front of the judge, Neymar reveals that it is his Dad who manages the negotiations. ” Everything depended on my father, who takes care of these things. I sign what he tells me to sign “, explains the striker of the PSG in comments reported by SPORT. My dream has always been to play for Barca. Ever since I was a kid I wanted to play there because of the players they had and I always followed my heart. I had to go to Real Madrid, but I wanted to play for Barça “, dropped Neymar.

