In the midst of breakup rumors, the viral move of Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner

In a relationship for two years, Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner would have put an end to their love story a few days ago. The two lovebirds, however, have just surprised the people press with a gesture as noticed as it is unexpected!

With such an influential status shared by the two members of the couple, it is difficult to lead a quiet life and out of sight. Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner are well aware of this, they who have tried to escape the paparazzi for two years. Lovers among the most watched on the planet, the two young stars, however, would have ended their union recently. That’s all the rumors said…until Sunday.

Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner still cohabiting?!

Following this revelation made by several influential American media, other gossip was quick to emerge. A new NBA star would have already tried to flirt with Jenner, for example following his breakup. However, it could be that in the end there was no rupture. Photos taken a few days ago at the Soho House club in Malibu indeed suggest that the two celebrities are still together!

kendall jenner and devin booker pic.twitter.com/1xWZvNeX6e —kendall jenner archive (@archivekend) June 27, 2022

Read also

“Which team will recruit Kendall Jenner? Needs a checkup, his body is well worn”

#See Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Reunite After Breakup| Daily Celebrity News | 2022 #celebrity #fashion https://t.co/jMcPqxsIW9 — Magazinnext.com (@FreertR) June 29, 2022

The complicit glances shared by D-Book and Kendall have thus cast doubt among their fans. The latter therefore wonder if they simply remained good friends – as indicated by the sources of the various US media, or if their story would simply not be over. It could also be that the ultra-hot photo shared by the supermodel led the back of the Suns to return to his arms!

Either way, it will be interesting to watch how their relationship progresses in the weeks to come. Indeed, this could have a direct impact on Booker’s performance next season. Before the rumors of a breakup appeared, he claimed to be in a state of fulfillment that he had never known in his life. There is no doubt that a final separation with Jenner could therefore influence his performance on the floors!

Announced single for a few days, Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner could finally still be in a relationship. Their little outing on the side of Malibu has in any case not escaped the paparazzi, who come to sow doubt in this soap opera!