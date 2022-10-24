In the midst of the crisis in the United Kingdom, the queen consort Camila went to India to receive rejuvenation therapy

The wife of King Charles III, Camilla Parker Bowles, took a few days of vacation and is staying at a holistic health center near Bangalore, India (Credit: Soukya)

the wife of king charles iii, Camila Parker Bowlestook a few days of vacation and is staying at a holistic health center near Bangalore, India, where, according to the British press, she and some friends receive wellness therapy.

The queen consort, 75, headed to the Soukya center after landing in Bangalore on Friday with some friends and protection officers, The Times of India newspaper reported.

Meditation, homeopathy, yoga, therapy, and an ancient traditional system of medicine known as Ayurveda (which relieves symptoms and improves quality of life) are available at Soukya, run by Dr. Isaac Mathai. The residential medical institute bills itself as the world’s first comprehensive health destination and focuses on “healing, prevention or rejuvenation”according to their website.

Camila has been a regular attendee over the years, sometimes making her way there on her way to a foreign tour with King Charles. This time he took a few days off and took the opportunity to undergo aesthetic and mental health treatment.

Buckingham Palace did not comment on the matter.

It may interest you:

From villain to queen consort: Camilla, the proof of everything love of Carlos III

Three years ago, Camilla arranged for Carlos to visit Soukya with her to celebrate his 71st birthday. The royal couple appears on the website along with her friend the actress Emma Thompson.

The center states on its page that “an organic farm with a foundation in holistic health to restore your body’s natural balance of mind, body and spirit. This first-of-its-kind sanctuary of healing practices a treatment approach that integrates different traditional, proven and natural medicine systems such as Ayurveda, Homeopathy, Yoga and Naturopathy and other complementary therapies.”

The outside area of ​​the medical and aesthetic center (Credit: Soukya)

“Led by Dr. Mathai, Bangalore, is a residential medical institute that focuses on health promotion, early intervention and disease treatment, offering medical treatment and wellness programs that address lifestyle issues such as addiction and diseases and complex. People from more than a hundred countries have experienced: healing, prevention or rejuvenation. It is a destination for health and well-being conceived in a sustainable way, and is home to several species of flora and fauna”, the official page is presented with several photos of the royal marriage.

It may interest you:

From mistress to key British royal figure: Camilla Parker Bowles, Duchess of Cornwall, turns 75

Camilla will stay in the retreat for ten daysaccording to The Times of India. Meanwhile, Charles is at the royal family’s Sandringham estate for the weekend. He is in London for a meeting with Rishi Sunak, the new British Prime Ministerafter Liz Truss announced her resignation after being appointed on September 6 by the late Queen Elizabeth.

Your guests can practice yoga and meditation

It has been a demanding and exhausting two months for Camilla, who became queen consort after Elizabeth’s death on September 8, while Charles, 73, became king.

The mourning for the monarch culminated with the state funeral on September 19. Later, Carlos and Camilla spent a few days at their home near Balmoral Castle, Scotland.

King Charles III waves at an official ceremony to mark Dunfermline as a city, Scotland, on October 3, 2022 (Reuters)

King Charles III has said he will not move forward with plans for a reduced monarchy and will keep the number of royals at 11, sources told the Daily Mail tabloid. Her Majesty’s decision goes against rumors that after the death of Elizabeth III the monarch was expected to simplify the list of active members of royalty.

The king will also pay taxes like his late mother, after in 1993 he broke George VI’s tax exemption agreed to by Neville Chamberlin.

The Palace announced that the coronation will be simple and would be significantly shorter than the 1953 ceremony when Queen Elizabeth was crowned.

It may interest you:

Meghan Markle broke her silence on the death of Queen Elizabeth II

Data shows Charles paid £5.8m in income tax after receiving £23m from the Duchy of Cornwall estate in 2021. Close advisers believe that with fewer generations of working royals , the family will have to reduce its 3,500 annual commitments.

Attendees are discussing what will happen to the charities that attract thousands of pounds through representation and royal visits. A senior royal source told the Daily Express: “These are things that are being looked at as part of a larger review at the moment.”

Sources told the newspaper that Kate and William might have to increase their workload and take on new jobs But Kate has made it clear that she would rather care for her own children than expand her royal schedule.

The departure of Prince Harry and Megan Markle and Prince Andrew has put more pressure on the group’s ability to meet all their commitments.

King Charles III, the Princess Royal, the Prince of Wales, the Duke of York, the Earl of Snowdon, the Duke of Sussex and the Earl of Wessex follow the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II (Reuters)

For years it was said that King Carlos III wanted a “reduced” monarchy so that the number of working members would go from eleven to seven.

His father, Prince Philip, died aged 99 in 2021, while Harry’s future in the monarchy appears in doubt following his decision to abandon front-line royal duties and move to the United States with his wife.

Meanwhile, the prince andrewwho would probably have figured in a reduced monarchy as the queen’s son and the brother of King Charles, has been sidelined since his US sexual assault lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre.

But that has pushed Princess Anne, the Princess Royal and Prince Edward and his wife Sofia, Countess of Wessex, as “key” parts of the future King Charles monarchy.

Keep reading:

Who is Rishi Sunak, the new British Prime Minister

Rishi Sunak promised that the UK will have stability and ruled out early elections