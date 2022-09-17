In the midst of the disappearance of María Belén Bernal, Minister Patricio Carrillo requested permission to travel to his daughter’s wedding | Ecuador | News

The Minister of the Interior, Patricio Carrillo, explained the cause of his temporary absence from his duties in the midst of the investigations that continue into the disappearance of the lawyer María Belén Bernal.

In social networks, in recent hours, documents circulated regarding the official’s requirement to have leave charged to vacations.

In this regard, Carrillo indicated that he is accompanying a daughter for four days for her marriage and denied that he has gone on vacation.

In addition, the official denied that someone from the government is accompanying him.

“I never ignored the subject, stop lying and manipulating information,” Carrillo wrote, regarding the follow-up that continues around the search for lawyer Bernal.

I am not traveling on vacation, I am accompanying my daughter for 4 days on an important day, her marriage, a discreet and family celebration, it is false that someone from the government is accompanying me, however I never ignored the subject, stop lying and manipulating the information. – Patricio Carrillo (@CarrilloRosero) September 16, 2022

Currently, the police authorities and the Prosecutor’s Office continue the investigations to find the whereabouts of Bernal, who disappeared after having entered the Higher School of the Police, in Quito, on September 11 last.

The main suspect in this case is the lawyer’s partner, who is wanted by the Police, while her relatives live with a desperate situation to know details of her still unknown whereabouts.

This Friday the 16th, government authorities indicated that a $20,000 reward is offered for the person who provides information on the whereabouts of German C., suspected of the disappearance of his wife, María Belén Bernal. On this day, a police cadet was retained for investigations in this case. (YO)