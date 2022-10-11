Entertainment

In the midst of the legal scandal with Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie takes refuge in her daughter

Angelina Jolie was seen spending time with her daughter vivienne Wednesday in Los Angeles. The mother-daughter duo were photographed loading groceries into their car. This occurs in the middle of the presentations of legal reports that her ex-husband presented to have more time with her children.

The 47-year-old actress was spending quality time with her 14-year-old daughter, following the latest document in the former couple’s ongoing legal battle, detailing an alleged incident that took place in 2016 involving emotional and physical abuse. With this new material, the bid for possession of her children is increasingly complicated.

