In the midst of the legal scandal with Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie takes refuge in her daughter

Angelina Jolie was seen spending time with her daughter vivienne Wednesday in Los Angeles. The mother-daughter duo were photographed loading groceries into their car. This occurs in the middle of the presentations of legal reports that her ex-husband presented to have more time with her children.

The 47-year-old actress was spending quality time with her 14-year-old daughter, following the latest document in the former couple’s ongoing legal battle, detailing an alleged incident that took place in 2016 involving emotional and physical abuse. With this new material, the bid for possession of her children is increasingly complicated.

Angelina Jolie out for a walk with her 14-year-old daughter. Source: GrosbyGroup

Angeline Y vivienne They sported a casual look while running errands in Los Angeles, with the actress wearing a white dress with a gray shawl, accessorized with large sunglasses and minimal jewelry, while her daughter wore gray sweatpants and a Ben Platt concert t-shirt. .

Angelina Jolie recently filed a countersuit against her ex-husband, alleging that in order to sell his share of his warehouse, Pitt required him to sign a confidentiality agreement that would contractually prohibit him from “speaking out of court about physical and emotional abuse of Pitt by her and her children”.

Angelina Jolie and her daughter Vivienne. Source: GrosbyGroup

The document details the alleged incident: “When one of the children verbally defended Jolie, Pitt lunged at his own son and Jolie grabbed him from behind to stop him. To throw Jolie off him, Pitt threw himself backwards against the airplane seats, hurting his back and chest. Jolie’s elbow”.