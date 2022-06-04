In the midst of the scandal, Shakira obtains a new record in her musical career

Shakira is in the middle of a scandal due to the alleged infidelity of Gerard Piqué, the Spanish footballer of FC Barcelona and father of his two children. The information about the infidelity came to light in ‘Mamarazzis’, a podcast from the Spanish media El Periódico.

It is said that the couple will officially announce their separation soon. that Piqué is already living in his bachelor apartment again and there are rumors that link him to the mother of a colleague from the Catalan club in which he plays.

However, in the midst of this moment, Shakira has received new recognition for her music career. The Colombian artist, born in Barranquilla on February 2, 1977, is now the new member of the club of the billion reproductions on Spotify. The song that entered this select list is ‘Hips don’t lie’, which was released in 2006 and is a collaboration with the Haitian singer Wyclef Jean.

‘Hips don’t lie’ joins the billion club in which the following songs are also included: ‘Without me’ by Eminem, ‘Kiss me more’ by Doja Cat, ‘Viva la vida’ by Coldplay, ‘Someone like you’ by Adele, ‘That’s what I like’ by Bruno Mars.

Queen’s ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ and Billie Eilish’s ‘Everything I Wanted’ also belong to the club.

Before the wave of rumors about a possible infidelity reached the life of the Colombian interpreter, she attended the Cannes Festival for the first time. The baranquillera did it wearing a very sensual and elegant black dress, with transparent gloves above the elbows. As she walked the red carpet of this important event, the singer waved and blew kisses at the paparazzi.

In a video posted on her Instagram account, the artist detailed part of her trip to the festival, her stay and preparation at the hotel, her appearance on the red carpet and her farewell to the event.

