In the midst of their separation, Shakira published a moving video

Shakira Y Gerard Piqué They separated after 12 years of relationship. The news began to circulate a few days ago after it became known that the footballer had left the house where he lived with his wife and his children and would have settled in his single apartment in Barcelona.

Since then, many things have been said, including that the reason for the separation would be an infidelity of the footballer with a 20-year-old model, and that this would not have been the first. It was also said that until then they had not released the news because the singer had hopes of a reconciliation.

However, nothing seems to have a happy ending, and the couple who met months after the 2010 World Cup in South Africa would have come to an end. So much so, that while Gerard Piqué he is partying with his friends, Shakira He had to go through a difficult time with his father.

On May 28, William Mebarak, father of the Colombian artist, would have suffered a fall that caused a serious head injury. The 90-year-old man had to be rushed to a hospital accompanied by her daughter and many media considered that the one who was being assisted by her separation was her.

But it was Shakira who, through his Twitter account, told the truth of what happened: “I have recently received messages of concern about people who claim to have seen me in an ambulance in Barcelona. I wanted to clarify that these are some photos that were taken on the 28th ( May) when my father unfortunately had a major fall. That day I personally accompanied him in an ambulance to the hospital where he is recovering favorably.”

Now, using her social networks again, the singer shared a moving video in which she is seen with her father at home, doing some exercises for her speedy recovery.

Shakira.

Along with the publication, which quickly filled with “likes”, he wrote: “With my dad discharged, already at home and on the way up, helping him with his cognitive stimulation after trauma. Thank you all for wrapping us up with your immense love ”.