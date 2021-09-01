In the Milanese area, the maxi gathering of English bulldogs

Molosser, originally from England and of medium size. This is the identity card of the English bulldog, a dog breed in honor of which a maxi meeting will be held in the Milanese area. The appointment, on the occasion of the 24th ‘BulldogDay’, is scheduled for Sunday 26 September in Zibido San Giacomo, where hundreds of dogs and their owners from all over Italy are expected.

The event, which also has a charitable purpose, is organized nationally by the Cabi – Club Amatori English Bulldog and will take place on the shores of the lake of the Green Dog Club of Zibido S. Giacomo, where it is possible to play and swim with your four legs. Half of the revacato from the initiative will be donated to the SOGIT association – the Giovanniti, National Health Rescue and Civil Protection Body.

“A dog breed increasingly loved in Italy and abroad for its sweetness and sympathy, so much so that even stars from all over the world go crazy – the organizers write about the English bulldog -, by sports champions like Lewis Hamilton, Valentino Rossi, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Federico Bernardeschi and David Beckham, up to celebrities from the world of entertainment such as Heidi Klum, Adele and Adam Sandler, but also Italian VIPs such as Federica Nargi, Emma Marrone, Francesco Facchinetti and Bruno Vanzan, are always more fans of English bulldogs. To gather the numerous Italian bulldog-lovers was born the Cabi – Club Amatori English Bulldog, the group founded on Facebook in 2014 by the passionate journalist Matteo Gavioli to bring together lovers of ‘bullies’, which counts over 14,000 subscriptions “.

From 10 am to 7 pm, the participants in the gathering will have at their disposal a large private lake with large green areas and sandy beaches where they can have fun and play in the water in complete freedom. There will also be specialized rescue personnel and instructors to let the dogs play with water activities. To participate in the event it is necessary to be part of the Cabi group on Facebook and select ‘I will participate’ within the official event also published on the social network. In case of bad weather the event will take place in the same way on the following Sunday, October 3rd.