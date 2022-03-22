In the Milanese hospital the drug for rare diseases: “The first in Italy”

An absolute first. The Legnano hospital leads the way in the use of an innovative drug against paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Epn, a rare serious and potentially lethal disease. “First in Italy”, explained the Asst Ovest Milanese, the specialists of the rare disease center of the Legnano structure, coordinated by Paola Faggioli and directed by Antonino Mazzone, have started the administration of Ravulizumab in a patient who today “is well and she is satisfied with this new therapy which has significantly improved her quality of life “.

If previously the woman was forced to go to the hospital every week for checks and infusions, thanks to the drug Ravulizumab she will receive only six a year. The medicine is indicated for the treatment of adults and children weighing at least 10 kilos, suffering from Epn or atypical haemolytic uremic syndrome, Seua clarified the Lombard social health company in a note, underlining that “the novelty of this treatment is also in the frequency of drug administration, with an important advantage on the patient’s quality of life “.

For Epn, the therapy lasts a lifetime and the drug is injected through an infusion, a drip, into a vein. Patients take an initial dose, called the loading dose, and then a maintenance dose. Treatment with Ravulizumab is only possible by prescription and the drug should be given under the supervision of a doctor experienced in the treatment of patients with blood or kidney disease.

