In the month of brides: remember different dresses that were talked about

Wedding dresses can reflect the main fashion trends of an era (albeit extreme) or even someone’s quirky taste. And, usually, celebrities have an enviable budget to order amazing and unique looks for the big day.

This weekend, the celebrations of the wedding between Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker gave the web a lot to talk about. For the third one that took place in Italy, Kourtney opted for a micro-dress from Dolce & Gabbana, which featured a veil embroidered with the image of the Virgin Mary and the words: “Family, loyalty and respect”.

However, it is precisely the unconventional dress that inspired the agenda. In this way, we have gathered some other models used by celebrities.

Angelina Jolie

The dress was of silk satin, draped across the bust and with a long train. The special touch was in the embroidery: drawings made by the six children of the actress, also reproduced in the silk veil. To compose the Versace look, Angelina Jolie wore Versace white silk satin pumps. However, despite attracting attention for its beauty, the veil gave something to talk about.

Audrey Hepburn

Audrey Hepburn wore a Balmain dress with gloves at her wedding to Mel Ferrer in 1954. The couple’s romance didn’t last long, but the look continues to be commented on and copied to this day, even if it deviates from the standards and divides opinions.

Sarah Jessica Parker

The actress married actor Matthew Broderick in 1997 wearing an all-black dress. In an interview with Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live, Sarah Jessica Parker revealed the biggest regret of her marriage: the dress. Marked by the elaborate white dress worn by her character in Sex and The City, the actress chose a very different production for her wedding to Matthew Broderick, in 1997. For the occasion, the muse of style opted for an elegant black Morgane Le Fay dress and memorable, but she confesses that she would have chosen another piece nowadays.

