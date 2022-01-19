In the most extraordinary nature with 12 ad hoc trips – Escapes

CAGLIARI – Looking at yourself in January in a salt lake in Bolivia and walking in the November foliage in Japan; admire the nesting of pink flamingos in Sardinia in June and, in August, watch the shooting stars in Tenerife. The travel portal Volagratis.com has collected 12 suggestions, month by month, to travel this year in the beauty of the world and its most fascinating natural events. In Bolivia, the Salar de Uyuni is the largest salt flat on the planet: with its over 10 thousand square kilometers, it is what remains of a huge evaporated lake in the southern Andean plateau of the country. In January, during the rainy season, the lake turns into a spectacular and gigantic mirror, becoming one with the sky.

In February, along the northern coasts of Brazil, you can surf the high pororoca waves, those that form when the Amazon River meets the Atlantic Ocean. Loved by surfers from all over the world, with the moons of the period even exceeding 4 meters in height; for this reason they have been renamed “pororoca”, a term that in the Tupi language means “great destructive noise”.

In March we fly to the southwestern swamps of T ›nder and Ribe, in Denmark, to admire the” sort sol “, the spectacle of the black sun, that is the migration of over a million birds that, flying in the sky at sunset, they obscure the sun.

April is the month in which the Death Valley desert blooms, between California and Nevada: it is the phenomenon of super-flowering when one of the driest places on the planet is covered with a flood of yellow, blue and red flowers, from poppies to desert lupins.

In May, between the town of Klevan and Orzhiy, in Ukraine, the most romantic will not be able to resist the beauty of nature that covers an old industrial railway, creating suggestive arches and green tunnels in some places. This place is also known as Tunel Kokhannya or tunnel of love and in these spring weeks it blooms with a thousand colors.

Sardinia is also tinged with pink: in June, in the ponds of the Molentargius regional natural park, in the Cagliari area, we witness the nesting of pink flamingos. These beautiful birds live in the wetland all year round, but the real show comes in June, when they stop here to nest by coloring the ponds a deep pink.

In July, fly to Colombia to admire the Caño Cristales River in La Macarena, also known as the “liquid rainbow”. The nickname is linked to the fact that in our summer the river is tinged with 5 bright colors, from yellow to green, from red and purple. The credit goes to an aquatic plant, the macarenia clavigera, which causes this particular and suggestive phenomenon.

August is the month of shooting stars and one of the best places to observe the Perseid swarm is the Teide National Park in Tenerife. Up there, over 2,000 meters high, the observation of the stars is so good that on the clearest nights you can admire the Milky Way in all its splendor.

Speaking of the celestial vault, in September we fly to Tasmania to witness the southern aurora: the fascinating natural phenomenon, often in the background to the more famous northern lights, is caused by the magnetic attraction of the South Pole. Cockle Creek, in the southernmost part of Tasmania, it is one of the few places where it can be seen all year round, although the odds increase in these weeks.

On October 25 in Europe there will be a partial solar eclipse; the country where the phenomenon can be best admired is Finland. In Helsinki, in particular, the spectacle of the blackout will be clearly visible.

In November in Japan we witness the momijigari, the foliage of maples and ginkgo trees that color the country’s woods and parks with bright red and gold. The coloring follows the various climatic areas, starting in the north from Hokkaido and Oze National Park, in mid-October, and ending in late November in the far south, in Tokyo, Osaka and Kyoto.

The last month of 2022 sees Christmas Island as the protagonist, an islet north of Australia and not far from the coasts of Indonesia, where between 18 and 19 December you can witness the colorful migration of millions of red crabs. The red crabs leave their shelters inland and travel across the island until they reach the ocean coast, where they lay their eggs at high tide. (HANDLE).