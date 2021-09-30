“In the movie Locked Down I tell you about my isolation”

The dance book of Anne Hathaway it is very full. Among the upcoming projects there are two TV series (Solos with Helen Mirren and WeCrashed with Jared Leto), as well as four films, including Armageddon Time which reunites it with Robert De Niro, after The unexpected intern (Netflix). The Oscar-winning actress, who recently asked the world to be called “Annie” (the first name is only used by her mother when she is angry with her), in connection from the bright open space of the living room tells the “recovery” after the forced stop due to the Covid-19 emergency.

Indeed, it was during the pandemic that he shot Locked Down by Doug Liman, arriving in digital exclusive on the major platforms (from TIMVision to Apple TV) starting from April 16.

In the film she plays Linda, a woman who dumps partner Paxton (Chiwetel Ejiofor), but is forced to live with him due to the Coronavirus. This forced coexistence leads to organizing a coup against Harrods. And yes, maybe the story written by Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders) winks at Ocean’s 8 (now on Netflix), but that’s okay. This romantic comedy that becomes a heist movie also has the particularity of being born and shot during the pandemic, a surreal yet very current setting for the development of this robbery.

Even the previous project of this shy but strong-willed 38-year-old New Yorker (The Witches) has skipped the room to go online and almost looks like a love letter to her two sons, Jonathan and Jack, even if still too young for viewing.

How liberating was it to be back on set for Locked Down?

“More than I can express: the very idea of ​​going back to work was exciting and I experienced it as a challenge ».

What impressed you about the project?

“The script captured me for the depth of the writing. The stories told have an authentic and profound flavor and trigger something inside, an awareness of which you are not even fully aware ».

A particular scene?

“At one point Linda does a monologue that seems like a sort of hallucination on capitalism and it seemed so honest to me that I would recite it in any film ».

Does the world need entertainment?

“We are all wounded souls trying to heal, we have to get back on our feet and start over and this film can help ».

The previous role, that of Great Supreme Witch, is of a totally different nature, even if both films were destined for platforms and not for cinema. What amused you about this physical transformation – also discussed – to embody magic?

«She is extreme, theatrical, even melodramatic in everything she does: in the plan of turning children into mice she becomes obsessed with this idea that always expresses over the top. So much so that director Robert Zemeckis asked me to interpret her not to consider her as a human being but as one of those animals prey to instincts, without filters ».

As a mom, what part of Roald Dahl’s tale excites you?

“I like that power is given to children, that the dark side of the world is also shown to them by making them aware of the dangers. In this way they face their fears in a natural way, because they know they have the better of difficulties. And then a touch of magic certainly doesn’t hurt ».

For her it was certainly not a debut as a fictional character, with a past as a Catwoman, right?

“And to think that I wasn’t the least bit familiar with Batman and the comics… even then I was playing the role of an egoist, one who doesn’t take into consideration the feelings and motives of anyone other than herself. Which, I have to say, as an actress is a lot of fun. ‘

There is a lot of talk about toxic masculinity these days, what do you think?

“I like to consider the matter from a different point of view: the male world is evolving and finally men seem more comfortable in expressing emotions ».