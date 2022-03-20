In the multiverse of madness ‘that turns the Marvel Cinematic Universe upside down

The latest trailer for Marvel’s Sorcerer Supreme movie blew up all the indicators hype of the fans of the comic strips now produced by Disney. A mysterious voice made its appearance in the last advance of the tape and the theories pointed out that it was Professor Charles Xavier played by Patrick Stewart from Fox’s X-Men saga.

The fans had doubts about it since only the character’s voice is heard and it doesn’t exactly sound like Stewart’s voicebut the actor made the mistake of sharing his surprise with some statements in which he assured that “I didn’t even recognize my own voice. It sounded different. And I was surprised that there were so many theories, because you only showed the back of my shoulder and I think a little bit of my earlobenothing more”.









Richie Palmertproducer of the film, tried to get out of the way trying to calm the enthusiasm surrounding the possible return of the leader of the X-Men in his longest version (remember that in the prequels the person in charge of bringing the character to life was James McAvoy) throwing multiversal balls out: “If they were introduced in the future, they would have more ties to the MCU characters instead of just replicating what happens in the comics.”

The thing is, as it has been happening in the latest installments of the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies there is always some information that ends up leaking accidentally. This is the case of what happened recently with the magazine Empire. On the description of a photograph the text points to the council of wise men of the comics that pulls the strings of the multiversor, the Illuminati, will make their appearance in the long-awaited sequel to ‘Doctor Strange’.

The Illuminati is confirmed to appear in ‘DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS’ 👀 (via @empiremagazine) pic.twitter.com/XkZMffvXf4 — Cosmic Marvel (@cosmic_marvel) March 15, 2022

“From top to bottom: Benedict Wong returns as the Sorcerer Supreme; Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, former romantic interest of Stephen Strange; and Strange in the presence of the Illuminati”, the text on the photograph points out, still leaving room for the imagination of fans who can now fantasize about the appearance of Namor, King of Atlantis, Charles Xavier as the leader of the X-Men, Black Bolt of the Inhumans, and Reed Richards of the Fantastic Four alongside Iron Man. In addition, it is rumored that this last character could be a variant of the one seen so far in the UCM movies and could be played by Tom Cruisewho was contemplated to embody the character when the Marvel Universe began.

“The door to the multiverse, full of mystery and madness, opens. Now that Iron Man and Captain America are gone After a fierce battle of Avengers: Endgame, the former genius surgeon and the strongest wizard of all, the Doctor Strange plays an active role as a central figure in the Avengers. However, by using his magic to manipulate time and space at will with a forbidden spell that is considered the most dangerous, he has opened the door to a mysterious madness called the multiverse.”

“To restore a world where everything is changing, Doctor Strange seeks the help of his ally Wong, the new Sorcerer Supreme and the most powerful Scarlet Witch of the Avengers, Wanda.. But a terrible threat hangs over humanity and the entire universe, which can no longer be done with his power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange…”

We will see what the new story of the Marvel sorcerer has in store for us and what will be the doors that it will open to what we could now begin to call the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse. The film directed by the acclaimed Sam Raimi hits theaters on May 6.