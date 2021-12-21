In the name of the father: story of Venus and Serena Williams

The story of Venus and Serena Williams, 30 Grand Slam titles in two, becomes a movie: “A Winning Family – King Richard”, with Will Smith.



A father, with a crazy and at the same time wonderful project in mind. AND two sisters, kissed by talent but, above all, driven to success by the training and pressure exerted by the aforementioned father. IS the story of Venus and Serena Williams, 30 Grand Slam titles in two, and his father Richard. Which has also become a film with Will Smith, arriving in Italy.

Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton and Will Smith – LaPresse

The childhood of the Williams sisters

Daughters of Richard Williams and Oracene Price, Venus and Serena come into the world just over a year later: the first on June 17, 1980, the second on September 26, 1981. As little girls, the two, together with their mother, associate with Jehovah’s Witnesses, but above all they begin to tread the tennis courts at the wish of their father Richard, who was born in Louisiana from a very poor family, learned to play tennis to be able to make his daughters (not yet born) champions.

The relationship with his father, Richard Williams

To his purpose, dad Williams decides to have Venus and Serena transferred from Long Beach to another city in Greater Los Angeles, very different: Compton, famous for its criminal gangs (listen to the album Straight Outta Compton by NWA). By training in the drugstore fields, the two daughters will get used to playing in a hostile environment. Like that of tennis, a “white” sport. “What brought me there was the realization that the champions all come from the ghetto,” says Richard Williams. Venus and Serena, subjected to exhausting training in unlikely conditions, will never criticize the methods chosen by their father. Although half-sister Yetunde will be killed by mistake just in Compton, from a bullet exploded by a member of the Crips and directed to the boyfriend.

Venus vs Serena: between jealousy, sacrifice and love

Despite being younger, it was Serena who first won a Grand Slam (US Open, 1999). Yet at the beginning of her career it is Venus who seems to be the stronger of the two. The protagonist of perfect years, the older sister soon loses the desire to be the best in the world, while the younger will grow up at a distance.

That final galeotta

There is a game that changes everything, tipping the balance needle towards the youngest of the Williams sisters. It is the final of the 2003 Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the season. The previous year Serena won Roland Garros, Wimbledon and US Open, always beating sister Venus in the final: does the same in Melbourne, completing the “Little Slam” (winning all four tournaments consecutively, but not in the same calendar year). From this moment, Venus will decline in her performance, while Serena will become one of the most successful tennis players in history.

The victories of Venus

Venus arrives as early as 1997 in the final at Flushing Meadows, losing to the best of the circuit at that moment, Martina Hingis. Over the course of his career he wins seven Grand Slams in all: five Wimbledon and two US Open, coming up topped the WTA rankings in February 2002, the first African American to do so. Along with Helen Wills and her sister Serena, she is one of three tennis players to have won thegold at the Olympics in both specialties (singular and double) in the same edition (2000 lei, 2012 sister).

The victories of Serena

There are even 23 Serena’s victories in the Grand Slam circuit: 7 Australian Open and as many Wimbledons, 6 US Open and 3 Roland Garros. Ahead of her only Margareth Smith Court, with 24 titles. 14 Slam tournaments won in doubles with his sister Venus. Becoming world number one for the first time in July 2002, Serena Williams held this position for a grand total of 319 weeks.

Venus, Serena and racism in sport

In 2011 Serena Williams is whistled in the final of the Indian Wells tournament, due to some accusations against her, Venus and dad Richard: a few minutes before the start of the semifinal, which would have seen the sisters against each other, Venus forfeited due to a knee problem. The public is convinced that Richard Williams decided at the table which of the two should go ahead, having her older sister simulate the injury. And for this he whistles mercilessly Serena during the final against Kim Clijsters, without saving heavy racist insults. “The whites of Indian Wells have finally said what they always wanted to tell us: ‘” Negro, stay away from here, we don’t want you here “”, declares dad Williams at the end of the game: “It’s the worst act of prejudice I’ve seen from the killing of Martin Luther King ». The two sisters will return to Indian Wells only many years later, greeted by applause.

King Richard, the film about the Williams sisters

The story of Richard Williams, and his ambitious (successful) plan to make the two daughters of tennis champions, it turned into a movie: A winning family – King Richard, with Will Smith in the part of the protagonist. A kind of The pursuit of happiness Grand Slam version. In Italian cinemas from January 13, 2022.

Opening photo: LaPresse