In the national team like in Milan: Tonali wants to climb the hierarchy also in blue

In tonight’s match against Northern Ireland, decisive for Italy’s World Cup qualification, Roberto Mancini is ready to give a starting shirt to Sandro Tonali too: the Rossoneri midfielder made an excellent impression on Friday when he joined field against Switzerland and for this reason now the blue coach has decided to give him a chance from the first minute. “Surely Tonali has entered well at the Olimpico he is in excellent shape, he has grown a lot, so his use could be there”: the words of the Italian coach yesterday at the press conference.

IN THE NATIONAL AS AT MILAN – As Corriere della Sera reports this morning, Tonali, who will play in place of Locatelli, wants to climb the ranks also in the national team, after having already done so at Milan, where he has become a very important player for Stefano Pioli. Tonight Sandro will have a great chance to show off and show everyone that he deserves a leading role in the Azzurri shirt as well.

GROWTH AND MATURATION – The growth and maturation of the young Rossoneri midfielder are evident and under everyone’s eyes: despite a first year in the Rossoneri with some difficulties, Tonali was bought outright by Milan in the summer and from that moment changed gear, becoming a fundamental element of Pioli’s squad. Now he wants to repeat himself also in the national team, the competition is great, but he has all the qualities to do it.