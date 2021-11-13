In the Netherlands, a three-week covid lockdown has been triggered since Saturday: “The virus is everywhere”

“The virus is everywhere”, stressed Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, announcing the new 3-week covid lockdown concerning shops, restaurants and sports activities.

Turn on notifications to receive updates on

L’Holland launch a new one covid lockdown lasting three weeks to face the new surge in coronavirus cases recorded in the Northern European country. This was officially announced this evening by the government of Amsterdam after the increasingly negative signals coming from monitoring the infections. It starts from the evening of Saturday 13 November and it will continue for three weeks until Saturday 4th December. However, this is only a partial lockdown that will only affect commercial premises and sporting events. “The virus is everywhere” underlined the Dutch premier, Mark Rutte, announcing the new restrictive measures that according to the government should deal “a hard blow” to the rise in infections. Rutte recalled that the pressure on the health system is again “extremely high” so much so that operations in hospitals are already being canceled.

The situation of covid infections in the Netherlands

A decision that has been in the air for some time given the significant increase in infections but also hospitalizations and beds in intensive care are increasingly occupied by Covid patients. Only today did the country register 16,287 new covid cases, just under Thursday’s record, but up by a third compared to the previous week. The lockdown in the Netherlands, according to local health authorities will serve to contain the increase in cases while proceeding with the third dose of the anti-covid vaccines. THE vaccination rates Dutch indeed are relatively tall, with 82.4% of the over 12s who received two doses, or 73% of the total population, but over the months the coverage seems to wane and the virus, benefited also by the fewer restrictions, has started to run again.

How the lockdown works in the Netherlands

The lockdown a Holland provides for the closing of bars and restaurants at 8pm and that of non-essential shops at 6 pm every day until the end of the restrictive measures. Sporting events will also be off limits, professional sports will continue but behind closed doors, including the qualifying match for the World Cup on November 16 that sees the Netherlands face Norway. The 6pm closing also applies to casinos as well as hairdressers and prostitutes. In private homes a maximum of four guests over the age of 13 will be allowed while companies will have to implement smart working unless there is a real need to go to the workplace. Cinemas and theaters will remain open and events will be possible but the social distancing of one and a half meters is reintroduced where there is no green pass. Finally, the government is working on a change to the law to allow companies to choose whether to limit entry only to people who have been vaccinated.

In the Netherlands, a three-week covid lockdown has been triggered since Saturday: “The virus is everywhere”

Protests by restaurateurs against the covid lockdown

The restaurant industry reacted angrily to the news of the lockdown in the Netherlands. A representative of the category told the public broadcaster NOS that the government has “crossed the line” and who are ready for forms of protest. The government’s decision in fact risks triggering new protest marches in the country where no-vax and no Green passes were already protesting the measures in place. Last weekend, for example, thousands of demonstrators marched on the street to protest against existing Covid restrictions.