“In the Netherlands, curfew for bars and shops early at 5pm”

In Germany full intensive care units, aviation transfers sick people The German Air Force has begun the transfer of patients to intensive care, while the country records a new record number of coronavirus cases per day. The Dpa news agency reported that a Luftwaffe A310 medevac aircraft will transport seriously ill patients from the southern city of Memmingen to the state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

Hospitals in the southern and eastern regions of Germany have warned they are running out of intensive care beds. The Disease Control Agency said 76,414 new cases and 357 new deaths from Covid-19 have been reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the total since the outbreak to 100,476.

Great Britain, over 50 thousand infections and 160 deaths in the last 24 hours The infections in Great Britain do not stop. The daily infections have in fact returned to exceed the threshold of 50 thousand (reaching 50,091), according to the latest official data, an increase compared to the 47,240 recorded on Thursday. This is the highest number reported since October 21, according to UK media. Deaths also increased, to 160, compared to 147 the previous day. The growing trend continues compared to a week ago, when the infections were 44,242.