In the Netherlands, publication of “Who betrayed Anne Frank” has been suspended

Dutch publisher Ambo Anthos has decided to suspend the publication of the book Who betrayed Anne Frank (The Betrayal of Anne Frank in the original version, Het verraad van Anne Frankin Dutch), in which it is said that probably the person who had betrayed the family of the young German Jewish woman Anne Frank in 1944 was Arnold van Den Bergh, a notary in the Dutch Jewish community.

The book was written by Rosemary Sullivan and is based on the research of a group of detectives led by former FBI detective Vince Pankoke. Immediately after its publication, however, many historians and researchers had expressed various doubts about the method of investigations that had led to these conclusions, believing that the evidence was not sufficient to declare the case closed and that, indeed, the method and results of the investigation provoked some perplexities.

Ambo Anthos apologized for publishing the book, explaining that he should have taken a more “critical” approach to his conclusions, and said that publication will not resume until clarification is made on the arguments and investigations that tells.

The story of the alleged traitor to Anne Frank’s family had been told by major international newspapers and also by the Post. However, according to many historians and researchers, accusing a Jew of betraying the Frank family should have been handled with greater caution by investigators: in particular, many have disputed the fact that as a member of a Jewish council (Judenrat , the organizations imposed by the Nazis which were intended to facilitate the application of new laws against Jews) van Den Bergh had information on where Jewish families fleeing persecution of the Nazis were hiding.

