in the new Beta firmware there is a novelty related to PlayStation Plus

Sony has released the new Beta firmware for PlayStation 5, this update introduces a series of new features and improvements, in addition, a particularity has been discovered that has remained secret until today and linked to the PlayStation Plus logo.

With the new firmware, the PlayStation Plus icon is pinned to the first slot in the system tray, this means that the icon is no longer “mobile” like any other game, but will always remain in first position. This is obviously an absolutely minor novelty but one that could suggest possible news regarding the desire to put PlayStation Plus in the foreground in the PlayStation ecosystem, making it immediately accessible and visible to all.

For some time we have been talking about the new Project Spartacus subscription for PS4 and PS5 which will merge PlayStation Plus with PlayStation Nowallowing access to a wide selection of classic games for PS1, PS2, PS3 and PS4 while keeping the features of PS Plus intact, with the probable addition of films, anime and TV series to the catalog of services available to members.

Obviously this small change does not in any way confirm the existence of PlayStation Spartacusto learn more about the latter we will have to wait for the official announcement of Sony Interactive Entertainment.