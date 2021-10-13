in the new commercial Bebe Vio, Elena Sofia Ricci Miriam Leone and Elisa Maino

The new L’Oréal Paris campaign sees the participation of the 4 Italian ambassadors of the brand: Bebe Vio, Elena Sofia Ricci, Miriam Leone and Elisa Maino
It turns 50 “because you are worth”, written by advertising Ilon Specht in 1971, and L’Oréal Paris celebrates this anniversary with a global campaign that sees the participation of international ambassadors, including Jane Fonda, Eva Longoria, Kate Winslet, Andie Macdowell , Viola Davis, and 4 Italian ambassadors.
Signed by McCann, #lanostastoriavale features the Paralympic athlete Bebe Vio, the actresses Elena Sofia Ricci and Miriam Leone and the influencer Elisa Maino.
Bebe Vio and Elena Sofia Ricci are also protagonists of the “Lessons of Value”, an international format of motivational monologues in which various Ambassadors such as Jane Fonda, Eva Longoria, Andie Macdowell, Viola Davis, Kate Winslet and many others participated.
McCann Worldgroup Italia oversaw the creativity and strategic development of the project by creating various contents that present the points of view of the Italian ambassadors of the brand.
The campaign, planned both on TV and on social media, consists of a video hero celebrating the brand’s 50th anniversary, four interviews with the Italian Ambassadors and two monologues by Bebe Vio and Elena Sofia Ricci.
