In the new German government there is a quarrel over natural gas and nuclear energy

In the new German government, which took office less than a month, the first tensions developed on an issue that has divided the main parties of the majority for years: the transition to more sustainable forms of energy.

The debate reopened after the European Commission decided to include nuclear power and natural gas in a list of economic activities considered sustainable from an environmental point of view, the so-called “taxonomy” envisaged by the European Green Deal.

Germany is one of the western countries most dependent on coal, to which it has long been looking for more sustainable alternatives. While all parties agree on doing without nuclear energy – even if some, like the Greens, would like the government to be more proactive in discouraging its use in other European countries as well – there are very distant views on a increased use of natural gas, which currently covers around a quarter of Germany’s energy needs.

The Social Democrats consider it the lesser evil while waiting to build infrastructures that make it possible to better exploit renewable energy sources. The liberals of the FDP are even more explicit in arguing that it should be exploited as much as possible, also because of its rather low costs for companies and individuals. The Greens, on the other hand, are strongly opposed to even a transitory use: Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck, leader of the Greens, said that the new European guidelines on taxonomy represent “a watering down of the sustainability label”, while Environment Minister Steffi Lemke , expressed by the Greens, called the document “questionable”.

On paper, the discussion focuses on a European standard, but in reality in the short term the government led by Olaf Scholz will have to make very clear choices on how much natural gas to use in the coming years: and also take a final decision on the controversial Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. , which directly connects the German territory to Russia by sea bypassing Ukraine, approved and built during Angela Merkel’s mandate as chancellor but not yet active due to a bureaucratic hitch.

“At this moment, Germany will not meet the 2022 climate objectives and probably not even those of 2023: it means that new plans will soon have to be launched in the relevant sectors and ministries,” he told Deutsche Welle Klaus Jacob, director of the Research Center for Environment Policy at the Free University of Berlin.

The issue of nuclear power is a bit different. All three parties supporting Scholz agree on the gradual closure of the remaining nuclear power plants, the latter of which should be shut down in 2022: the Greens, however, hoped that the new government could spend its political capital to prevent that in the document of the Commission also ended nuclear power.

“The German government is not exactly one of many in the EU,” said Green MEP Rasmus Andresen, who pointed out that Merkel could have put in much more pressure in recent months.

There Süddeutsche Zeitung explains that both Merkel’s and Scholz’s governments have long been trying to minimize the importance of European taxonomy, “knowing that this is a politically explosive issue and that Germany’s position is in the minority within the European Union “. In fact, very few countries have made proposals for changes to the Commission’s taxonomy. Being a delegated act – i.e. a measure over which the Commission has exclusive competence, which was given to it by a regulation approved in 2020 by the European Parliament and the Council of the EU – the taxonomy document needs a majority to be blocked. qualified by about twenty countries or by a vote of at least 353 European parliamentarians, two very remote hypotheses.

On Tuesday morning Lemke, the Minister of the Environment, admitted that it is unlikely the German government will be able to block the inclusion of nuclear energy in the new taxonomy: its presence, among other things, is strongly promoted by France, which has little assumed the presidency of the Council of the European Union. Lemke, however, reiterated that the approval of the document will not change the position of the Scholz government, which does not consider nuclear energy “a sustainable investment”.