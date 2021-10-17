News

in the new images Neo and Morpheus team up with a mysterious character

The new photos of Matrix 4 show Keanu Reeves and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

After delighting fans with a “cryptic” synopsis, the expected Matrix Resurrections is revealed in new official images. The film, by screenwriter and director Lana Wachowski, is the fourth in the successful and acclaimed film series, released between 1999 and 2003. After postponing its release due to the pandemic, Matrix 4 will arrive in Italian cinemas on January 1, 2022.

The trailer for the film has caused quite a stir among fans, as it seems to suggest that Keanu Reeves’ Thomas Anderson (aka Neo) in the new film is trapped in the Matrix, with no recollection of what happened in the previous films (which ended with his sacrifice to mediate peace between men and machines). In the film we also find Carrie-Anne Moss’ Trinity, as well as the enigmatic Morpheus, this time played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (instead of Laurence Fishburne).

EW has now released new official images, shots that show Neo and Morpheus allying themselves with a new and mysterious character, played by Jessica Henwick, best known for playing Colleen Wing on Netflix’s Marvel series Iron Fist. In Matrix 4 he plays Bugs and that’s all we know. In the trailer for the movie Bugs sports a white rabbit tattoo, like that of the girl who helped Neo awaken from the Matrix in the original film, and it appears that Henwick’s character will play a very similar role in Resurrections. In the trailer, we also see her flaunt her “Trinity-style” superhuman abilities, which stem from full awareness of the unreality of the simulation. She obviously won’t replace Trinity as Abdul-Mateen II is doing with Morpheus, but Henwick’s character looks set to play a key role.

Read also Matrix 4: does the song of the trailer reveal the plot of the awaited film with Keanu Reeves?

In a world of two realities – everyday life and what’s behind it – Thomas Anderson will have to choose to follow the white rabbit once again. Choice, albeit an illusion, is still the only way into or out of the Matrix, which is stronger, safer, and more dangerous than ever.

