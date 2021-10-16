News

In the new photo book by Anna Gabriel there is also Eddie Vedder

Eye-D is the new photographic book by Anna Gabriel, the daughter of Peter Gabriel.

Eye-D collects a series of Anna Gabriel to different artists such as Peter Gabriel, Eddie Vedder, David Byrne, Helena Christensen, Willem Defoe, The Edge, Noel Gallagher, Annie Lennox, Susan Sarandon, Benjamin Zephaniah and many others. Eye-D it will be published on Monday 18 October by Rizzoli and can be ordered on amazon.it.

In support of the book’s publication, there will be two events in Italy, the first at the Sozzani Foundation in Milan on Wednesday 20 October at 7:30 pm and a Q&A with Anna and Peter Gabriel at Santeria Toscana 31 at 6:30 pm. You can find more information on Eye-D on eyedphotographs.com.

Eyes speak. They reveal profound truths and moods that we try to hide from the most prying observers. For this Anna Gabriel has decided to focus her work as a photographer precisely on the gaze. And to do so he did not choose anonymous passers-by, but stars of music and entertainment. Johnny Depp, Sting, Susan Sarandon, Willem Defoe, Eddie Vedder, Annie Lennox, Lou Reed, Michael Stipe and many others: people we have come to know by watching them on stage or on the big screen and who in these insightful shots show everything they they are used to hiding. A book of disarming beauty, which lays bare and humanizes celebrity by stripping it of all artifice. ” – Anna Gabriel

Anna Gabriel is a photographer, director and editor who has worked with celebrities such as Run DMC, EmmyLou Harris, Joan Baez, Robert Plant, Iggy Pop. Anna has also directed music videos for dad Peter Gabriel, Joseph Arthur, Jesca Hoop and Emmanuel Jal. He directed and edited the documentary film Growing Up on Tour: A Family Portrait, distributed by Seventh Art in 2004, Still Growing Up: Live and Unwrapped in 2006 and Taking The Pulse: Live in Verona in 2012.

You can order Eye-D on amazon.it.

