in the new photo Catwoman has a new haircut

Zoe Kravitz’s Selina Kyle is shown in the new official image of The Batman, the long-awaited film by Matt Reeves

Director Matt Reeves delight fans with another preview image! The shot, which depicts the Selina Kyle (aka Catwoman) by Zoe Kravitz, comes straight from the new official trailer for The Batman which will be presented to the world public during the DC FanDome event, this Saturday. After actresses like Michelle Pfeifer, Anne Hathaway and Halle Berry, it’s the turn of Zoe Kravitz to bring the disturbing to the big screen Catwoman. The actress, daughter of singer Lenny Kravitz, has already voiced the character of Selina Kyle in the animated film The Lego Batman.

In the new photo, which you can see below, Catwoman is sporting a new haircut and, from her expression, she looks ready for action! She’s not wearing the heroine costume, as many hoped, but it’s still something! Kravitz said he used Michelle Pfeifer’s version of the character as inspiration, as well as the beloved comic. Batman: Year One. However, from Selina Kyle’s new look, it’s clear that Zoe Kravitz’s will be a whole new take on Catwoman. All that remains is to wait for the trailer to find out more!

Interpreted by Robert Pattinson, Matt Reeves’ Batman will hit theaters on March 4, 2022. The film will chronicle his early years as a detective for Gotham City’s vigilante hero. In the stellar cast we also find: Paul Dano (Riddler), Jeffrey Wright (Commissioner James Gordon), John Turturro (Carmine Falcone), Peter Sarsgaard (Gil Colson), Jayme Lawson (Bella Reál), Andy Serkis (Alfred Pennyworth) and Colin Farrell (Penguin).

