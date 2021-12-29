in the new poster the Dark Knight and Catwoman are side by side

The new poster of The Batman gives a preview to Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz, unmasked and armed with a whip

Empire published a new poster collectible for the highly anticipated DC movie The Batman, directed by Matt Reeves and starring a stellar cast led by Robert Pattinson. In the poster we see Batman in the company of Catwoman, played by the daughter of art Zoë Kravitz. The reboot with the superhero DC Comics will be released in theaters on March 4, 2022, after a delay of about nine months caused by COVID-19. The plot of the film will largely center on the difficulties encountered by the hero in stopping the Riddler, played by Paul Dano. The film also stars Andy Serkis as Bruce Wayne’s faithful butler, Alfred Pennyworth, and Colin Farrell as another classic DC villain, Penguin.

Another highly anticipated DC universe character is without a doubt Catwoman, returned to the world of live-action movies after being brilliantly played by stars such as Michelle Pfeiffer, Halle Berry and Anne Hathaway. While Catwoman’s loyalty to Batman has historically been pretty ambiguous, the film’s new trailer shows the two characters teaming up, while also hinting at the romantic chemistry between the two.

Starring Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne / Batman, Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle / Catwoman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton / Riddler, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Colin Farrell as Oswald ‘Oz’ Cobblepot / Penguin and Jeffrey Wright as Lieutenant James Gordon, The Batman will arrive in theaters on March 4, 2022.