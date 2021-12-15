in the new poster Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg are hunting for treasure

Uncharted will arrive in theaters in February 2022, here is the new official poster!

The Nathan Drake of Tom Holland and the Victor “Sully” Sullivan of Mark Wahlberg are the protagonists of the new exclusive poster of Uncharted, the long-awaited film adaptation of the Naughty Dog video game franchise. The poster doesn’t reveal much about what to expect from the film, but it’s still nice to see the couple together, waiting to see them in action in theaters in February 2022! In the poster Drake and Sully are on a rocky coast and, behind them, we see some massive destroyed sailing ships. It is clear that the two are on the trail of some treasure!

Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in Uncharted play the role of the young treasure hunter Nathan Drake – a new version of the games – and his mentor Victor Sullivan. In the film, the two will set out in search of the greatest treasure ever. In the cast we also find Sophia Ali as Sully’s friend Chloe Frazer, Tati Gabrielle as Braddock e Antonio Banderas as the mysterious villain. The film is directed by Ruben Fleischer, from a screenplay by Rafe Judkins, Art Marcum and Matt Holloway.

Read also Uncharted: all the video game quotes in the trailer

The film was supposed to be released in theaters on March 5, 2021, but was postponed to February 2022 due to the pandemic. In the United States it will be released on February 18, 2022, while in Italy we will see it on February 17. Here is the official synopsis: