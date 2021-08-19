in the new trailer Gemma Chan and Angelina Jolie fight to defend humanity

Marvel Studios have released the final trailer for Eternals, coming in November

And after the posters dedicated to the characters, here is the final trailer of one of the most anticipated films for the next film season: Eternals! Directed by the Oscar winner Chloé Zhao (Nomadland), the film will hit theaters on November 3.

The upcoming release of the Marvel Cinematic Universe follows the story of an immortal alien race, called “the Eternals,” who have lived secretly on Earth for thousands of years and possess a variety of abilities, including super strength and the ability to fly. The film, which has been dubbed by many as “Marvel’s most ambitious film“, Follows 10 heroes: Gemma Chan like Sersi, Richard Madden like Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Barry Keoghan as Druig, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Salma Hayek like Ajak and Angelina Jolie like Thena. Kit Harrington plays the human Dane Whitman, aka the Black Knight.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Zhao talked about a scene shot in Fuerteventura, in the Canary Islands, on a rugged ledge overlooking the sea: “We had our entire cast standing on that cliff in their costumes, and we played some loud operatic music on the speaker. Seeing my cast come together in formation like the Eternals, with the beauty of this ancient-looking landscape, the ocean and the sky… it was really fantastic “.

The film is set after the events of Avengers: Endgame and focuses on an alien race that has lived on Earth for over 7,000 years and allies with humans to protect humanity from their evil counterparts, the Deviants. Alongside director Chloé Zhao is composer Ramin Djawadi, best known for his work on the HBO series Game of thrones, and cinematographer Ben Davis, who helped shape the look of the MCU in films such as Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Doctor Strange And Captain Marvel.

Eternals will hit theaters on November 3, 2021.