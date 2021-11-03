In the “no-vax” Romania and Bulgaria there is still a record of deaths from Covid

If in the other European countries the situation is rather stable in Romania and Bulgaria, the two nations with the lowest number of vaccinates in the Union, the coronavirus pandemic is killing hundreds of victims every day. In Romania alone, 591 people have died from complications attributable to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the highest number since the beginning of the pandemic. And things could sadly get worse, with the Bucharest Ministry of Health saying there are no longer beds available in intensive care units. In the nation of 19.3 million inhabitants, in which only 37 per cent of the population received both injections, compared to an EU average of 75, a total of 48,664 people have died after contracting Covid since the start of the pandemic. -19.

Bulgaria, the member state with the lowest percentage of people vaccinated (25.3 percent), also reported a record number of deaths, 310, bringing the death toll from Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic to 24,309. In total, 93.87 percent of the deceased were not vaccinated. The number of new infected in the last 24 hours is 6,007 out of almost 49,862 tests performed and the total number of infections ascertained since the beginning of the emergency now exceeds 608 thousand. Currently, in the nation of nearly seven million inhabitants, 8,030 patients with the disease are hospitalized, including 669 in intensive care units. On the last day alone, 1,341 people were hospitalized, 90.16 percent of whom were unvaccinated. The mayor of the capital Sofia, Yordanka Fandakova, said there are no more intensive beds available in the city. And everything is happening with the electoral campaign underway and the elections that are scheduled for next November 14th.

Bulgaria has the highest number of Covid-19-related deaths per capita in the world. The data released by the health authorities speak of 338.83 deaths per 100 thousand inhabitants. Bulgaria is followed by Brazil, which according to data from Johns Hopkins University is in second place in the world for the number of deaths, 287.46 per 100 thousand. Then Romania, in third place with a death rate of 237.73. Faced with this catastrophic situation, Romanian doctors have issued a public appeal, saying they are “desperate” as infections and deaths continue to rise. A dramatic letter entitled “Call of Despair” was posted on the official page of the CMMB, a professional medical organization based in Bucharest. By comparison, in Belgium, a country of 11 million people with a vaccination rate of 86.1%, the death toll from Covid-19 over the past week is a daily average of 15 people.