In the Norwegian language, the neuter pronoun could be introduced

Språkråd, the Norwegian language council (the government’s advisory body on linguistics matters which is linked to the Ministry for Culture) proposed introducing a gender-neutral pronoun in dictionaries, given that its use in the spoken language, in newspapers and academic texts it is increasingly widespread. Once the proposal is accepted, the pronoun Hen – which goes beyond the binarism of grammar, in turn a reflection of the binary conception of gender identity – could therefore be officially recognized as an alternative to the already existing third-person singular pronouns: the feminine hun and the masculine han.

Daniel Ims, of Språkråd, explained that the use of the gender neutral pronoun had been under discussion for some time within the Norwegian linguistic community, but that the arguments in favor of its introduction had not initially been reflected in the frequency of use of that same pronoun in the spoken language: «With the passage of time we have found that the use of ‘hen’ has increased and stabilized». Ims is therefore optimistic that the board will give its final approval shortly, after a period of consultations.

The question of an inclusive language and writing – that is, which do not make the masculine grammatical gender prevail over the feminine one – and that of neutral pronouns have been addressed in various countries around the world: last November in France, for example, the illustrious vocabulary Le Robert had decided to add to the online version of the dictionary the definition of the neutral pronoun “iel”, not only to avoid a linguistic convention whereby the feminine is subordinate to the masculine (in the expression “hello everyone”, the over-extended masculine through an exclusion of the absence of neutral) but also to talk about people who do not define themselves as women or men and to avoid the discomfort that these people can feel in being defined, every time they speak, with a gender they do not recognize .

The question of neutral pronouns is a question that concerns languages ​​in a different way. In Italian, where pronouns are very often implied, the problem mainly concerns the endings of nouns, adjectives and past participles, and one of the solutions proposed and which is spreading is the schwa. Indicated with the symbol ə, it is a vowel of the international phonetic alphabet and present in various Italian dialects that serves to give a neutral ending to words, avoiding the masculine or feminine form.

Solving the problem of binarism in the English language was instead easier because nouns, adjectives and verbs do not have endings that indicate their gender: however, there is the question of pronouns, which in English must always be explicit when using the third person, and the practice of defining oneself in a neutral way with the they singular.

On the Guardian, Carl-Oscar Vik, an eighteen-year-old non-binary person from Skien, in southeastern Norway, spoke positively about the changes they want to introduce in the Norwegian language: this, he says, will increase the visibility of non-binary people. it will bring out the fact that there are many people who are not comfortable with certain pronouns and who will now have a word to overcome the discomfort. He also hopes that official recognition of gender neutral pronouns may be a first step towards legal recognition of a third gender.