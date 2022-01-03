in the past a story with Michael Bublè – Corriere dell’Umbria





Emily Blunt is one of the most famous actresses in the world. Born in London February 23, 1983. After studying acting in his teens, he began his own mess tin in the theater, bringing on stage Romeo and Juliet by Shakespeare, before landing in television with some small parts. The most important role, however, came in 2004, at the cinema, with My Summer Love by Paweł Pawlikowski about lesbian love between two teenagers.





However, the real fame and popularity came thanks to the interpretation by Anne Hathaway’s troubled and alarming colleague neither The devil wears Prada which earned her a nomination for ai Golden Globe as Best Supporting Actress. Over the years she then played the queen Victory in the movie The Young Victoria by Jean-Marc Vallée, director of the recently deceased Dallas Buyers Club, so earned another Golden Globe nomination, this time as Best Actress in a Drama Film. He then starred with Matt Damon neither The guardians of fate, Tom Cruise in Edge of Tomorrow Without tomorrow And Charlize Theron neither The hunter and the ice queen, a spin off of Snow White.





As for the private life, Emily Blunt had one three-year relationship with the Canadian artist Michael Bublè. The actress also participated as a backing vocalist in the song Me and Mrs. Jones, present in the album Call me irresponsible. After the breakup, in 2009 she got engaged to the director and actor John Krasinski, whom he then married on 10 July of the following year in Cernobbio, on Lake Como. There couple has two daughters, Hazel (2014) and Violet (2016). Emily Blunt is also sister-in-law of actor Stanley Tucci, which has indeed married the actress’s sister, Felicity.



