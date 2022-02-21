In the premiere of Héctor Vargas, Real España is beating Olimpia in a vibrant classic in La Ceiba!

2022-02-20

MINUTE BY MINUTE OF OLIMPIA VS. ROYAL SPAIN

YELLOW for Franklin Flores and Héctor Vargas from Real España for complaints to the referee. CHANGE in Olympia: Michaell Chirinos enters for Diego Reyes at minute 62. 59′ Mayron Flores is currently receiving medical attention and is already on the stretcher. YELLOW for Pablo Lavallén for claims. CHANGES in Real Spain: Omar Rosas and Yeison Mejía for Carlos Bernárdez and Júnior Lacayo at minute 55. 54′ In Real Spain Omar Rosas and Yeison Mejía are getting ready to enter. NEAR! Shot by José Mario Pinto from the left that passes near the goal. Real Spain is saved at 50. 49′ Olimpia touches the ball in search of shaking off the aurinegra pressure. BEGIN THE SECOND PART! Olimpia 1-2 Real España in a classic that is played at the Ceibeño stadium.

END OF THE FIRST PART: Real Spain is beating Olimpia 2-1 in La Ceiba. Goals by Franklin Flores and Ramiro Rocca for the royals, Bryan Moya discounted for the whites.

Four. Five’ The referee indicates 3 minutes of substitution in La Ceiba. 40′ Jhow Benavídez’s center from the right to the second post where Rocca headed it up and sent it into the net. GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL OF REAL SPAIN! At minute 40 Ramiro Rocca with a header made it 2-1 against Olimpia. 37′ Shot by Kevin Álvarez that went outside. Real Spain wasted a dangerous option. YELLOW for Kevin Álvarez from Real España at minute 34. 32′ Edwin Rodríguez filters a ball for Moya, who with his back to the area, turns, leaving defender Getsel Montes without a chance and when he fell, he scored it to send it into the net.

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL FROM OLIMPIA! At minute 32 Bryan Moya tied the game 1-1 on Olimpia. 30′ Kevin Álvarez goes to the ground and is already receiving care from the royal medical staff. OUTSIDE! Filtered ball for Diego Reyes who from the right takes a cross shot that passes near the aurinegro arch. Real Spain is saved at 28. NEAR! I enter from the right that Carlos Bernárdez controls in the area, but his shot is intercepted by the white defense. Olympia is saved at 27.

NEAR! Moya received in the area and took out an uncomfortable shot that went to the side of the goal defended by “Buba” López. Real Spain is saved at 25. 22′ Clearance by Luis “Buba” López that reaches the feet of Edrick Menjívar. Both teams lowered the revolutions in the last minutes. NEAR! Jhow Benavídez shot on the line that passes near the goal defended by Edrick. Olimpia is saved at minute 19. 17′ Kevin Álvare’s cross from the right that Rocca tried to connect, but the defense intercepted and removed the danger.

13′ José Mario Pinto ends up fouling Mayron Flores. Play of a lot of friction in this boot. eleven’ Free kick taken by Jhow Benavídez that Olimpia’s defense clears and a white counterattack is coming. 9′ Edrick Menjívar recovers and the match resumes in La Ceiba. YELLOW! For Carlos Bernárdez from Real España for impacting Menjívar’s face. 7′ Filtered ball for Carlos Bernárdez and this in his eagerness to try to finish off, ended up impacting Edrick Menjívar’s face. 4′ Olimpia gets a corner kick from the right and Edwin Rodríguez is ready to collect. 1′ In a series of touches, the royalty tried to penetrate the area, but was forced to fall back to Flores who received on the edge and without thinking twice he took a rifle to the bottom. GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL OF REAL SPAIN! At minute 1 Franklin Flores marks the 1-0 to Olimpia.

START THE CLASSIC! Olympia vs. Real Spain in the Ceibeño stadium.

4:55pm The squads of Olimpia and Real España enter the pitch of the Ceibeño stadium. The classic is about to begin. 4:53pm The Ultra Faithful of Olimpia is already located in the stands and begins to encourage their team. Great atmosphere is breathed in La Ceiba. 4:48pm This fan took the opportunity to stamp a tremendous kiss on his partner in the stands of the Ceibeño stadium.

4:40 p.m. The Olimpia and Real España players finish the warm-up and return to the dressing rooms.

4:30 pm Edgar Witty gives us details of what is happening right now at the Ceibeño stadium.

Olympia 11: Edrick Menjívar, Maylor Núñez, José García, Jonathan Paz, Javier Portillo, Carlos Pineda, Edwin Rodríguez, José Mario Pinto, Bryan Moya, Diego Reyes and Yustin Arboleda. DT Pablo Lavallen. Substitutes: Alex Güity, Brayan Beckeles, Johnny Leveron, Félix Crisanto, Jamir Maldonado, Boniek García, Cristian Altamirano, Pedro González, Jonathan Núñez, Michaell Chirinos, Josman Figueroa, Jared Velásquez and Hebert Núñez.

The 11 of Real Spain: Luis López, Getsel Montes, Mayron Flores, Franklin Flores, Devron García, Kevin Alvarez, Gerson Chávez, Jhow Benavídez, Júnior Lacayo, Carlos Bernárdez and Ramiro Rocca. DT Hector Vargas. Black Substitutes: José Alejandro Reyes, Omar Rosas, Yeison Mejía, Ezequiel Denis, Carlos Mejía, Maikel García, Heyreel Saravia, Anfronit Tatum, Miguel Carrasco and Aaron Zúniga. 4:17pm Many fans traveled from San Pedro Sula to La Ceiba to support Real España.

4:12pm The players from Olimpia and Real España are already in the dressing rooms, they will go out on the field shortly to start the warm-up.

4:05pm Olimpia fans continue to enter the Ceibeño stadium.

4:00 p.m. Boniek García is the novelty in Pablo Lavallén’s call for the classic against Real Spain. The “President” could make his debut with the albos today in La Ceiba.

3:55pm The police carry out meticulous searches of the fans. But he never manages to prevent the bars from putting the gunpowder into the stadiums, which in the end depletes the coffers of the clubs.

3:50 p.m. Today a good number of white fans are expected at the Ceibeño stadium.

3:45 p.m. Real Spain will not be alone today in La Ceiba. Yellow and black shirts and flags can be seen in the stands.

3:40 p.m. Bryan Moya along with Diego Reyes prepare to enter the lawn of the Ceibeño stadium.

3:35 p.m. The moment in which the Olimpia club made its arrival, led by the Argentine Pablo Lavallén.

3:31pm Héctor Vargas at the time of his arrival with the aurinegra squad.