in the province of Foggia at auction 447 hectares

There are 29 lands for sale in the province of Foggia, equal to 477.45 hectares, for a total auction-based value of 11,220,639 euros, in the map of the National Bank of Agricultural Lands, managed by Ismea. The fifth edition opens today and there is time until June 5, 2022 to present the expressions of interest for the purchase of one or more land.

The areas mostly used for pastures, arable land, vineyards and olive groves are located in the countryside of Apricena, Cerignola, Foggia, Lesina, Manfredonia, Orta Nova, San Marco in Lamis, Stornara and Stornarella. Two plots are at the fourth sale attempt and at the fourth auction free bids are allowed both up and down (the minimum value, below which the sale cannot take place, is set at 35% of the base value. auction).

Cerignola has the highest number of land at auction: there are 13 in all, for a total of 138.7257 hectares. The largest fund is located in Stornarella (45,2030 ha), starting price at auction of 1,399,855 euros. In Puglia there are 84 lands for sale, most of them in the province of Foggia, but the largest area in the Tarantino.

Everyone can access the Bank for free, just register on the institutional site of the Institute of Services for the Agricultural Food Market. Discounts are provided for young agricultural entrepreneurs aged between 18 and 41, who will be able to pay in installments with a mortgage loan.

On the website https://www.ismea.it/banca-delle-terre it is possible to consult the modalities of participation, the characteristics of the land and send the expressions of interest.