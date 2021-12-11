in the province of Varese + 20%





It might seem like a paradox but it’s not: the Covid 19 pandemic has fueled the real estate market in the province of Varese marking an annual growth rate of 20 percent. The request for more space and more premises has made take off the demand for three-room apartments And four-room apartments. In the Varese area already at the end of the third quarter the data spoke of an increase in the index of transactions normalized climbed to altitude 9221 compared to the data of 7487 relating to the period January-September 2019.

As for the prices recorded, the highest prices are on the Lombard side of Lake Maggiore and in the center of Varese. TO Not him and in the capital the new homes of a certain value touch the 3300 euros per square meter. TO Busto Arsizio and Gallarate the new one is sold to 3100 euros while in Saronno a 3000 euros.

This dynamism it is continuing even in the last part of the year in which housing demand has been driven by the desire to buy a house, as well as by the push of credit, which has never been so convenient. The confirmation came during the presentation of the new edition of the “Real estate price surveyi ”, a look at the average values ​​of homes in 138 municipalities of the province of Varese, created by a special commission coordinated by the Chamber of Commerce.

“Among the novelties of this publication – he says Fabio Lunghi president of the Chamber of Commerce – there is a tendency to recover values ​​in Varese and Busto Arsizio. A propensity that emerges for the first time after the second half of 2007 and that responds to the growth in appreciation of places capable of offering a good quality of life as well as housing in line with the new needs ».

There has also been a generational change among buyers and a reawakening of real estate interest by the new generations. “There has been much talk of the low propensity of young people towards ownership in general – he continues Long – and in particular towards the house owned. These data tell us that if you want to look at the world and make an investment, in this sense the real estate sector is able to give a perspective ».

THE ANALYSIS OF THE OPERATORS

“The Italians have always believed in the house – he explains Dino Vanetti, vice president of Fimaa Varese – and in this phase there is a clientele even more willing and interested in buying. This situation is the result of understanding how attractive both current prices and the availability of favorable mortgages are, never at such a low rate. This has favored the return on the market of investors who buy to make income ».

Second Luca Simioni, past president Fiaip, we are facing a dynamism that has not been seen for some time. «I am not referring only to the number of sales, which remains an important index – explains Simioni – but also to the speed in the conclusion of the negotiation. In the choices of those who buy there is a lot of concreteness in directing their savings and also the explicit desire to re-evaluate the figure of the real estate agent which acquires a central role in this relationship “.

The real estate market in this phase is characterized by a “strong heterogeneity”. Maurizio Vernizzi from Anama Talks about “return of investors on the medium-small size, due to the greater profitability guaranteed by these properties. Accomplice is the situation of very low mortgage rates. The three-room and four-room apartments they drive demand in the province of Varese, accelerated by the pandemic that has fueled the demand for more space. The properties of the 50s, 60s and 70s they have become somewhat the fulcrum of this recovery, thanks also to the superbonus ».



