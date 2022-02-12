“In the queen’s bed?” I rather sleep on the floor “

The revelation about Catherine Finnegan, mother from Joe Biden, leaves everyone speechless and ignites controversy in the UK. According to what was stated by the president of the United States of America, his mother – who died in 2010 at the age of 92 – has never loved England, on the contrary. And she even she once she decided not to sleep on the bed she was in slept Queen Elizabeth. “Rather I sleep on the floorThese are the statements that emerged in an autobiography written by an English writer who sparked the controversy.

Georgia PritchettBritish writer and screenwriter, said the US leader made this revelation to her when they met at the White House while he was still the vice president. Pritchett met him because she was conducting research for the hit comedy Veep, of which she had been co-executive producer and joint writer.

The writer said: “Biden changed the subject because his mother hated the British. Her parents were Irish and she had written several poems about her hatred of children englishthe. He went to look for them and came back with hundreds of poems describing how God must strike the English and make it rain blood on our heads. “

Catherine Finnegan known as Jean, visited the UK and spent a night in a hotel where, she was told, the queen had once stayed.

“She was so upset that has slept on the floor all nightrather than risk sleeping on a bed the queen slept on, ”Pritchett wrote, adding that he personally admired a willingness to stick to one’s values ​​rather than enjoy the comfort of a bed.

The strong Irish roots and the Biden’s sense of identity they have never been a secret. Immediately after his appointment as Democratic presidential contender, he was approached by a BBC reporter, Nick Bryant, who asked him “a quick word for the BBC” as the veteran Democrat walked past a crowded room.

“The BBC?” Biden replied, before adding with a smile: “I am Irish“.

There Biden’s mother died in 2010 and is regarded as an important pillar in his life, capable of influencing him in many of his decisions. At his funeral, Biden said his mother had taught the family “never to be intimidated by power, wealth or rank; that we did not have to accept social conventions ».





