In the race for electricity, China is heading towards Egypt

The race for electric mobility also involves North Africa, in particular Egypt, which has also developed a plan to reduce climate-altering and polluting emissions and, at the same time, invest in renewable energy.

But to find a solution to its environmental problems, especially those deriving from traffic, Cairo decided to turn to China. And so the hunt for the partner began in order to start the production of electric cars at affordable prices.

According to Bloomberg, Egyptian authorities are currently in contact with three Chinese companies to sign a partnership agreement with state-owned El Nasr Automotive Manufacturing Co. to define a project worth $ 127 million starting in 2023. with the intention of producing at least 20 thousand units per year. A letter of intent was signed months ago with the big Chinese Dongfeng Motor Co. which produces 3.5 million electric cars a year. It is the same group still a shareholder of Stellantis with 4.5%, a stake that will have to sell by 2022.

Between Cairo and Dongfeng, however, the dialogue went into stand-by due to the difficulties, on the part of the Egyptian Ministry of Public Works, “to reach an agreement to sufficiently reduce the prices of the imported parts necessary to manufacture the car and allow Al Nasr Automotive Manufacturing Company to produce vehicles at a competitive price that is attractive to consumers ”.

It remains to be seen what Beijing’s next move will be to reach an understanding with the Egyptian government. A possible “sacrifice” would in fact lead China to position itself in a strategic area from a geopolitical point of view. At that point, observes Andrea Taschini, automotive manager and senior advisor – thanks to the sponsorship and customs clearance of the electric car by the EU Commission, China would approach our markets ever more threateningly, even through key states such as Egypt. Not only is the North African country an area with significant growth potential in terms of car fleet, but it is above all a fundamental hub of global geopolitics. Egypt, through the Suez Canal, is in fact the real gateway for Beijing to the Mediterranean and to the markets of the Old Continent, and is to be considered the real strategic asset of the entire Silk Road “.

The Egyptian plans aim to build 3 thousand electric charging stations in three governorates and the establishment of a new company for their management in partnership. Despite being the most populous country in the Arab world, with over 100 million inhabitants, there are currently only 350 electric cars in circulation in Egypt.