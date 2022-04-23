In the rain, Karol G raises the temperature with this video

Carol G It is without a doubt the queen of the urban genre and Latin music. Once again, she demonstrated it at the Latin American Music Awards 2022. The Colombian, along with Bad Bunny, was one of the most nominated artists at the famous Las Vegas awards.

Carol G He did it again, taking home six awards, including Artist of the Year, Favorite Urban Artist, and Album of the Year for “KG0516.” In the case of Bad Bunny, he won five of the 10 awards for which he was nominated. He won favorite male artist and single of the year for “Dákiti,” a song he performs with fellow countryman Jhay Cortez.

In the last hours, as if that were not enough, the interpreter of “Tusa” premiered her new song “Provenza”. “After 7 months, La G is Back!!! With all my love and dedication to you #PROVENZA” he wrote Carol on your Instagram account. On the little camera network, the video exceeded 7 million views.

In the video clip, Carol appears with other women dancing in the rain. She is wearing a black swimsuit and a white lace dress. It is a song with a melancholy cut and a tropical rhythm. “I was with someone but I’m now free” she warns her that “difficult powder to replace”.

His fans believe that it is a hint to Anuel AA, his former partner who is currently in a relationship with the Dominican singer Yailin La Más Viral. The teaser uploaded to Instagram in which a male voice made choirs had deluded his fans that it was a collaboration with Bad Bunny although in the end it is not about him. The choirs appear in the very background, and are not credited.