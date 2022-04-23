Entertainment

In the rain, Karol G raises the temperature with this video

Carol G It is without a doubt the queen of the urban genre and Latin music. Once again, she demonstrated it at the Latin American Music Awards 2022. The Colombian, along with Bad Bunny, was one of the most nominated artists at the famous Las Vegas awards.

Carol G He did it again, taking home six awards, including Artist of the Year, Favorite Urban Artist, and Album of the Year for “KG0516.” In the case of Bad Bunny, he won five of the 10 awards for which he was nominated. He won favorite male artist and single of the year for “Dákiti,” a song he performs with fellow countryman Jhay Cortez.

