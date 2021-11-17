Few people know it but this is the island of the nineties and it is right here in our Mediterranean. As we saw a few days ago. In the past few hours, another curious piece of news has also appeared: the island of the world where women would live more. Statistics that should be taken as curiosities, but which also reveal those good habits that are so good for our body. In the record of female longevity of this island there are at least 5 allied foods of the heart and brain. Let’s see what lies behind this truly one-of-a-kind record.

From death to life

Really curious how life holds oddities for us. We are in distant Japan and more precisely on the island of Okinawa. Here history buffs will remember that there was one of the most violent battles of World War II between the Japanese and the Americans. The dead were hundreds of thousands not only among the fighters, but also among the population. We think that, according to historians, about 150,000 locals took their own lives in order not to end up under American control. And as often happens in history, this theater of death has now become an example of life.

In the record of female longevity of this island there are at least 5 allied foods of the heart and brain

According to an American research, the inhabitants of the island of Okinawa are in excellent health, reaching truly incredible age peaks. Not only women who would therefore hold the world longevity record, but also men. According to statistics, thanks to nutrition, low stress and physical activity, the population of this island would live in an enviable state of health. Long meditations and walks by the ocean would be some of the secrets of the Okinawans

Pay attention to this diet that is an ally of health

The inhabitants of the island of Okinawa essentially live off the products of their land:

fish;

cereals;

legumes;

vegetables;

algae.

Thanks to the richness of vitamins, fibers, antioxidants, minerals and omega-3 fatty acids, all residents of this island would claim to be in great shape. Let’s join the islanders’ favorite drink: green tea and we might understand why all these nutrients are allies of their health.

Little meat and industrial products

The inhabitants of the island would have declared to eat mostly fresh seasonal products, without resorting to industrial ones and full of artificial ingredients. Also very popular are 5 ground vegetables: peppers, broccoli, aubergines, turnips and leeks. Even for these foods, as we always see in our health and wellness articles, a load of very precious nutrients would be ensured.

