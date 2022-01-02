in the reunion they mistake Emma Roberts for Emma Stone

In the course of the day yesterday the fans of Harry Potter they were able to enjoy the reunion aimed at celebrating, as it should be, the 20th anniversary of the film adaptation. However, some fans have noticed a gross error present in this awaited show, with an image dedicated to the famous and appreciated actress Emma Watson but in reality it belongs to another actress, Emma Roberts.

For those who do not know what we are talking about, the highly anticipated Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts allowed the most famous actors of the book saga to be the work of JK Rowling to be able to meet again after the extraordinary success achieved two decades ago with the first film.

However, some viewers were confused when a snapshot of a young man was taken Roberts appeared on the screen, claiming it belonged to Emma Watson, actress who played the role of Hermione Granger in movies. In fact, during the special, while the actress was grappling with a discussion regarding her childhood, a photograph of a girl with ears of Minnie Mouse.

Too bad this image doesn’t belong to Watson but to another very successful actress, Emma Roberts, which she herself posted through her Instagram profile a while ago. And it didn’t take long for fans to notice, with some Twitter comments aimed at pointing out the gross error:

“But my God, the producers / writers / anyone couldn’t verify the material? They showed a photo of young Emma Roberts who they thought was Emma Watson’s.