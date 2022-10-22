In “The School of Good and Evil”, Netflix goes for its own “Harry Potter” and it is not enough – Tvshow – 10/22/2022

Exclusive Content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers subscribe know our plans

It’s a strange mix. He has the television profile of Disney Channelthe intention of approaching what was Harry Potterthe historical formula of fairy tales, the basis of a successful literary saga and the budget to bring together a couple of well-known actresses such as Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington. And it has something else, something to convince the protagonist of one of the best films of the year (Michelle Yeoh of Everything everywhere at the same time) to accept a supporting role. But The School of Good and Evilthe last great production of Netflixseems to stumble over his own desires and ambitions.

The story is simple. There is a high school where potential heroes and villains arrive —Captain Hook’s son and King Arthur’s son, for example—, who will be educated to star in the deeds that will later become legends, classic tales, myths. The building is the same—an ancient castle in the middle of nowhere, along hogwarts—, but the courses are separated: on the bad side the dean is Lady Lesso (Theron); in the good ones, Clarissa Dovey (Washington). Above the two is a director (Lawrence Fishburne), who seldom appears but on whose shoulders is the key revelation, and no less predictable for that.

Two friends full of differences highlighted by the casting will unexpectedly arrive at that school. On one side is Sophie (Sophia Anne Caruso), very white and blonde, with dreams of grandeur and deep conviction that she was born to be a princess. On the other is Agatha (sophia wylie), dark skin and thick, curly hair, the low-profile girl everyone accuses of being a witch.

Against all odds, Sophie ends up in the school of evil and Agatha in the one of good, because that —the elders assure her— is the true essence of each one. They strive to change their luck but everything is in vain, then what anyone can imagine will come: the physical transformation that is hardly worked, the love interest, the unexpected tensions and the plot twist that will reveal the true danger that is out there. .

It is, in essence, a story about the two forces of the title and also about friendship and love. About true love, a topic that is addressed between stereotypes, without subtleties or metaphors.

The School of Good and Evil It is based on the homonymous literary saga of Soman Chainani, the sum of two trilogies that obtained successful sales in the last decade. In Uruguay it is available from Editorial Urano.

Hence, the end of the film is so open, even when the sequence of events does not seem to warrant it. Good triumphs, not a huge spoiler, but it turns out that evil wasn’t as defeated as it seemed.

directs her paul leigh, which has in tow a series of failed but functional comedies, where the obvious tends to beat the suggested. Made Armed and dangerous girlsthe one with Sandra Bullock and Melissa McCarthy; Spy, a clueless spyalso with McCarthy, and Last Christmas: another chance to lovea romantic and Christmas with Emilia Clarke when he had just finished with game of Thrones. Ladies in war and black comedy a little favor are the high points of a disparate filmography.

The cast of “The School of Good and Evil”. Photo: Netflix

Here, as in most of those named, Feig brings together an attractive cast from which little is required. What you get are a couple of rather flashy action scenes, good visuals and costumes, and a soundtrack featuring pop princesses Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish. Is not sufficient.

However, neither that impression nor global criticism has prevented The School of Good and Evil debut first on the platform. Premiered on Wednesday, it is the most watched movie in dozens of markets —the Uruguayan included—, according to figures collected by the FlixPatrol system.

The formal data will arrive in a matter of days, and although everything is done to open the door to a new magical saga, the performance of the first weeks will be what will determine its fate.

The future, once again, is in the hands of the audience. For now, The School of Good and Evil she is a bit like the character of Sophie: she doesn’t know how to fulfill her ambitious dreams and she stumbles between different paths, without it being entirely clear what she wants to be, where she wants to go.

The simple tone leaves her closer to Descendants what of Harry Potter, which isn’t too bad for a spring gray Saturday matinee either. Nor for him Netflix original cataloghow well do you know about that kind of entertainment.