“In the second half we were not competitive, we made marked mistakes”

2022-02-24
Hit by 5-0 thrashing conceded to Seattle Soundersthe technician of Motagua, Diego Vazquezappeared at the conference to show his face and talk about the shameful elimination of CONCACAF Champions League.
“The match is divided into two, a good first half, with few errors perhaps, in the second the truth is that we were not competitive, we made very marked errors, individual ones and that is why we ended up suffering and losing due to such a large score”, he began by explaining.
And he added: “We changed the system, we tried to arrive with more people and have more presence at the top, but in the end we suffered a lot.”
Diego started with 4 defenders, in the complement he changed to the line of 5 defenders and ended in a debacle. He acknowledged that he was wrong about it.
“We were having a good first half until the goal, I haven’t seen what the players are claiming, the VAR the other yellow starting if he looked at it, but not this one. We changed because we wanted to be more offensive with arrivals from the lanes, we wanted to put more people in the area and it didn’t come out. We wanted to somehow go get the game and that was a mistake on our part, ”he sentenced.
What positive can be rescued from a 5-0 against? Diego answered it and expressed that the synthetic grass of Lumen Field in the end took its toll.
“I prefer the first half we did, we had order and fight, we dropped that goal from a set piece that we have to review because (Roberto) Moreira has a player’s cue marked on his chest. I stay with the order, but it was difficult for us to get a foothold on that court, a surface that we do not handle at all and they do it very well, they play with one touch, they give a lot of space and they know this synthetic court very well”, he closed.