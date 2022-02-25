“In the second half we were not competitive, we made marked mistakes”

2022-02-24

Hit by 5-0 thrashing conceded to Seattle Soundersthe technician of Motagua, Diego Vazquezappeared at the conference to show his face and talk about the shameful elimination of CONCACAF Champions League.

“The match is divided into two, a good first half, with few errors perhaps, in the second the truth is that we were not competitive, we made very marked errors, individual ones and that is why we ended up suffering and losing due to such a large score”, he began by explaining.

And he added: “We changed the system, we tried to arrive with more people and have more presence at the top, but in the end we suffered a lot.”

Diego started with 4 defenders, in the complement he changed to the line of 5 defenders and ended in a debacle. He acknowledged that he was wrong about it.